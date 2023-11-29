NFL Week 13 Upset Picks (Eagles, Saints Top Predictions as Home Underdogs)
Our editors share their favorite upset pick for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
Picking upsets in the NFL can be extremely frustrating, especially when they nearly come to fruition.
That happed to BetSided's Iain MacMillan in back-to-back weeks, missing out on the Chicago Bears in Week 11 (Chicago blew a 12-point lead with less than four minutes left) and the Buffalo Bills in Week 12, who lost in overtime to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Can he and the BetSided team bounce back this week with the 13-game slate?
2023 Upset Picks Record: 8-17 (-3.92 units)
We've been cold in our upset picks, so why not turn things around in Week 13? The BetSided team has a pair of home underdogs for bettors to consider this week.
Best NFL Upset Picks for Week 13 of 2023 Season
Philadelphia Eagles (+130) vs. San Francisco 49ers
The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves as home underdogs this week, which is crazy to me given their recent performances.
Philly has gotten off to slow starts on offense, but the team has rallied to beat the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills -- two AFC powerhouses -- in back-to-back weeks.
Now, the team is a three-point dog at home against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. This is a rematch of last season's NFC championship, and we know that both teams are going to be fired up for this game.
Still, I think Philly is being undervalued. The team is 12-2 straight up at home the last two regular seasons, including an impressive 5-0 mark this season. Not only that, but Jalen Hurts is a shocking 34-4 in his last 38 NFL starts.
San Francisco is a great team, but the 49ers' dominance since their bye week hasn't been against teams as good as Philly. Sure the win over Jacksonville was impressive, but are we really putting the Eagles and Jags on the same level? I'm not.
The Eagles are going to force Brock Purdy to throw the ball, but can he beat them?
I'll take my chances with Hurts and Philly at home in this crucial matchup. -- Peter Dewey
New Orleans Saints (+170) vs. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions have plenty of red flags, especially defensively. They rank in the bottom half of the NFL in almost every defensive metric, including 18th in opponent EPA/Play, 21st in opponent yards per play, and 24th in opponent success rate.
That, paired with Jared Goff having turnover issues of late, should be a major cause for concern for Lions fans and bettors.
The New Orleans Saints offense has issues of its own, but there's no denying their defense is a top 10 unit.
On their home field, that could be enough to upset the Lions, who may be in the middle of a midseason slump. Give me New Orleans to pull off the upset. -- Iain MacMillan
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.