Best NFL Team Total Bets to Make for Week 17
Cowboys, Rams to lead point parade in Week 17 playoff push
Last week wasn't our best on the team total front, but we're undaunted, relying on the process and playing the long game.
Week 17 presents four value picks on team totals, two on the over and two on the under.
Cowboys vs. Lions Team Total Prediction
Dallas leads the league in scoring at home by a lopsided 5.8 points per game, while averaging just a tick under 40 points at Jerry World and has exceeded this number in six of seven home games and missing in the other by half a point.
Add to that the Lions defense has been less than stellar on the road, giving up almost 378 yards and over 25 points per game.
Both teams have clinched playoff spots, but the Cowboys still have visions of the NFC East title in their heads and will continue to be lethal in Arlington.
Pick: Cowboys OVER 30.5 points
Raiders vs. Colts Team Total Prediction
By now you've heard Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell didn't complete a pass after the first quarter while throwing for 62 yards in a win against the Chiefs on Christmas.
Two weeks before that O'Connell and the Raiders were shut out at home by the Vikings and in between scored 63 against the Chargers.
It's also a short week and a second consecutive road trip for Las Vegas.
I understand why the number is where it is, in short, the Colts' defense hasn't been very good and has been even worse at home.
That said, Las Vegas has been under this number in seven of nine games O'Connell has played in since October 1, with the two exceptions being home games.
Pick: Raiders UNDER 20.5 points
Rams vs. Giants Team Total Prediction
After a 3-6 start the Los Angeles Rams are on a roll, winning five of their last six games and scoring 28 or more in the last five, including two road games, one of them against the Ravens.
This is also a weird scheduling quirk where one team played on Monday (Giants) and the other last played the previous Thursday (Rams). giving Los Angeles three extra days of rest.
The Rams are equal opportunity scorers, averaging 23.9 at home and 23.7 on the road, and won't be daunted by the trip.
Los Angeles is averaging 437 yards and over 29 points a game in their last three games and while the hot streak has to end at some point, I'm going to ride it until it does.
Pick: Rams OVER 23.5 points
Steelers vs. Seahawks Team Total Prediction
After his 17 for 27, 290 yards, 2 touchdown performance against the Bengals, Mason Rudolph is the toast of Steel City.
While Rudolph is better than Mitch Trubisky, I'm betting on regression this week as the Steelers travel to the Pacific Northwest in a battle of playoff hopefuls.
Pittsburgh is averaging only 15.3 points per game on the road and the bet here is that they don't get to 20 against a Seahawks defense that's given up 20.7 over the last three games.
Pick: Steelers UNDER 19.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Marty's Bets here!