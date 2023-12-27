Best NFL Teaser Picks For Week 17 (Ravens Stay Hot)
Week 17 is here, and there are playoff implications in plenty of games. Here are the best teaser plays for the week!
Week 16 was not kind to us. We had five teams in our teaser, and only three of the games hit. The Bengals were blown out by the Steelers, and the Bills could not win by more than three against a short-handed Chargers team.
For Week 17, I decided to cut down on the legs. While grabbing some extra points and capturing some key numbers seems easy on the surface, we need to be judicious in selecting which games to tease.
Here are some of my favorites, a four-leg teaser that has +200 odds.
Teasers are parlaying games together while getting 6.5 points from the initial spread to create a new, unique bet.
Best Teaser Bets for NFL Week 17
1. Baltimore Ravens -3.5 -> +3 vs. Miami Dolphins
The Ravens are hot right now. They are on a five-game win streak, and they just beat the 49ers pretty easily. Oh, and that game was on the road. The Ravens are back home against a Dolphins team that struggles against teams over .500.
I like the Ravens to handle business.
2. Philadelphia Eagles -10.4 -> -4 vs. Arizona Cardinals
The Eagles finally got back in the win column last week, and they have another weak team at home this week. Philadelphia is 6-1 at home this season, and I do not expect a second loss to be added.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals looked awful in Chicago on Christmas Eve. James Connor struggled on the ground, and the Bears' weak pass defense kept the Cardinals in check. The Eagles should have no problem winning this game by more than four.
3. Los Angeles Chargers +3.5 -> +10 at Denver Broncos
Los Angeles was short-handed against the Bills and still they almost won.
Easton Stick has actually been playing well in place of Justin Herbert. He has passed for three touchdowns and over 650 yards in three games played. He has done a nice job leading this offense, and should keep the Chargers in striking distance here.
The reason I like this play is the benching of Russell Wilson. Denver will hand the ball to Jarrett Stidham for the remainder of the season. He was 0-2 in two starts for the Raiders last season. To go along with that, he has thrown for just 926 yards, and has more interceptions than touchdowns in his career. I will be shocked if he leads the Broncos to a win by more than 10 points.
4. Green Bay Packers +2 -> +8.5 at Minnesota Vikings
The Packers hit the road to take on the Vikings, and it will not be easy. However, it is a massive game as both teams sit 7-8. Green Bay was able to get back in the win column last week, and I expect a similar result in this game.
The Vikings are dealing with injuries, and that is a big reason I like this spread. Nick Mullens is leading the charge under center, but that is old news. The bigger news is the loss of T.J Hockenson. The Packers will not have to worry about one of the best tight ends in the league. Jordan Addison is also questionable.
In the first game between the two teams, Addison and Hockenson accounted for 13 receptions, 170 yards, and two touchdowns. If Addison ends up sitting this one out, Mullens is going to have a tough time finding anyone open. I like the Packers to at least keep this game within a touchdown.