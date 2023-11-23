Best NFL Thanksgiving Prop Bets Today (Target Brian Robinson vs. Cowboys)
Happy Thanksgiving, my friends. It's time to sit on the couch, spend time with family, eat plenty of Turkey, and bet on the NFL.
There are three divisional matchups throughout the day, starting with a 12:30 pm et kickoff between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders will play in the mid-afternoon slot in an NFC East battle. Finally, the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will bring things home on Thursday night.
If you want my best spread bet for each of the three games, you can find them here.
If you're more of prop bettor, then you've come to the right place. I'm going to break down my favorite player prop bet for each game.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Thanksgiving Day
- Jared Goff UNDER 256.5 passing yards
- Brian Robinson OVER 41.5 rushing yards
- Zach Charbonnet Anytime Touchdown (+138)
Jared Goff UNDER 256.5 passing yards
Jared Goff threw for just 210 yards against the Packers back in their Week 4 matchup and I expect him to struggle through the air again and the Lions will likely stick to the ground. The Packers are 10th in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up just 6.2 yards per throw. Goff can carve up bad secondaries, but that's not what the Packers have. I'll take the UNDER on his passing yards total.
Brian Robinson OVER 41.5 rushing yards
If the Commanders have any hope of beating the Cowboys, they need to run the football early and often in this game. The weakness of the Cowboys' defense is their ability to stop the run, ranking 16th in opponent yards per play and 31st in opponent rush success rate.
Brian Robinson is coming off a strong performance against the Giants, rushing for 73 yards on 17 carries. I'll bet on him to have another strong performance today.
Zach Charbonnet Anytime Touchdown (+138)
With Kenneth Walker sidelined, Zach Charbonnet will take over the bulk of the workload on Thursday night. He's averaging an extremely strong 4.9 yards per carry this season, but he's still seeking his first touchdown of the season. I think he finally crosses the goalline on Thursday night.
