Best NFL Week 1 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Jalen Hurts Is Must Bet to Score vs. Patriots)
Breaking down the best bets for players to find the end zone in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Week 1 of the NFL season is upon us and everyone from fans, to bettors to fantasy owners wants to know…
Who is going to score a touchdown!?
While predicting touchdown scorers can be tough, the BetSided team has come up with some of our favorite players to hit paydirt in Week 1, and we hope to win you all a little green in the process.
- Jalen Hurts
- Joe Mixon
- Josh Jacobs
Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown
Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown was one of the best bets to place last season.
He scored a rushing touchdown in all but six of his starts, racking up 13 total touchdowns throughout the season.
I expect more of the same from him this season so being able to get him at +120 to score in his season debut seems like an absolute gift. – Iain MacMillan
Joe Mixon anytime touchdown
This is the first of my two (that’s right, double the fun for Week 1) favorite anytime touchdown picks.
If there’s anyone in the NFL due to bounce back in the touchdown market this season, it’s Joe Mixon.
Last season, the chances were there for the Cincinnati Bengals running back, but he just didn’t convert at as high of a level as you’d expect. Mixon found the end zone for just seven rushing scores in the 2022 season.
However, he ranked No. 2 in the league for carries inside the 10-yard line, and he had the third-most attempts inside the five-yard line.
With Samaje Perine now in Denver, Mixon should have more work in the passing game as well, giving him multiple ways to hit paydirt in Week 1. – Peter Dewey
Josh Jacobs anytime touchdown
There may not be anybody in football happier to see a team on the schedule for Week 1 than Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.
Vegas takes on the Denver Broncos this week, and Jacobs has torched Denver in his career, finding the end zone nine times in just seven games.
Last season, Jacobs had two rushing scores against the Broncos and ran for over 100 yards in both games against them. In his seven appearances against Denver, he’s failed to score just twice. He has four contests with two scores.
Listen, I think Denver’s defense is solid and it was let down by the offense last season, but for some reason, it had gotten run on easily by Jacobs in his career.
I expect the Raiders running back to get his contract year off to a great start in Week 1. – Peter Dewey
