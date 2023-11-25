Best NFL Week 12 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Puka Nacua Mania Returns This Week?)
Breaking down the best bets for players to find the end zone in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
It doesn't get much better than a perfect 2-0 week picking anytime touchdown scorers!
That's what BetSided's Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan did last week, with Tony Pollard and Jayden Reed both finding the end zone in the early window on Sunday.
This week, the team is looking at two receivers that could be undervalued to find the end zone against weak pass defenses.
Each week this season, the BetSided team will be sharing their favorite touchdown scorer picks, so make sure to check in each week before placing your wagers.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 12
Khalil Shakir anytime touchdown scorer
The Buffalo Bills second-year receiver is slowly starting to take over as the No. 2 wideout for the Buffalo Bills, having played over 70% of offensive snaps in his last three games and coming off a three-reception, 115 yard and one touchdown game against the New York Jets in Week 11.
Now, he and the Bills get to face a Philadelphia Eagles secondary that not only has a ton of issues, but also ranks 31st in the NFL in opponent passing touchdowns per game, giving up an average of 2.1.
Shakir is a great value bet to find the end zone on Sunday. -- Iain MacMillan
Puka Nacua anytime touchdown scorer
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua snapped a four-week scoreless streak in Week 11, finding the end zone against the Seattle Seahawks.
I love him to do the same this week with Rams star wideout Cooper Kupp dealing with an ankle injury. In the first four weeks of the season without Kupp, Nacua had 39 catches on 52 targets, scoring once.
I expect him to lead the team in targets if Kupp sits, and Arizona has been very beatable through the air, allowing 17 passing touchdowns this season -- the fifth most in the NFL.
Back Nacua after he made five catches for 70 yards and a score last week. -- Peter Dewey
