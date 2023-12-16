Best NFL Week 15 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Courtland Sutton Is a Touchdown Machine)
Breaking down the best bets for players to find the end zone in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
By Peter Dewey
There may not be a more fun way to bet on the NFL than taking an anytime touchdown scorer prop, as it allows bettors to pick any player to find the end zone -- usually at plus money payouts.
It can be tough to do, but when they hit, it's a great feeling.
Last week, Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan went 1-1 in their picks, with Peter's pick of Courtland Sutton coming through on a long touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Can the team find gold again in the touchdown market? Here are out picks for Week 15!
For more Week 15 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan's best bet for every game on the slate here!
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 15
Puka Nacua anytime touchdown scorer
The Los Angeles Rams receiving core should be able to attack this Washington Commanders defense in a big way.
Not only are they dead last in opponent dropback EPA, but they're also allowing the most passing touchdowns per game, allowing an average of 2.3 scores through the air per game.
Despite Cooper Kupp being back in the lineup, Puka Nacua is still getting plenty of work. He's coming off a game where he saw nine targets against the Baltimore Ravens and he's well poised to score his fifth touchdown of the season on Sunday. -- Iain MacMillan
Courtland Sutton anytime touchdown scorer
If it ain't broke, don't fix it!
Courtland Sutton has been a touchdown machine this season, yet he's still available at plus money to score in Week 15.
The No. 1 wideout for Denver is making crazy catch after crazy catch this season, and he’s found the end zone in 10 of his 13 games this season.
It’s hard to find a more consistent option at wide receiver, and I think Sutton will thrive against a Detroit team that was torched by DJ Moore and Justin Fields last week in the Lions' loss to the Chicago Bears.
Sutton has found the end zone in seven of his last eight games, including two straight contests. -- Peter Dewey
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
