Best NFL Week 14 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Amon-Ra St. Brown Among Top Receivers to Bet)
Breaking down the best bets for players to find the end zone in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.
By Peter Dewey
After a perfect Week 13 in predicting anytime touchdown scorers, the BetSided team is back with a pair of picks for the Week 14 action in the NFL.
Last week, Peter Dewey hit on Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White while Iain MacMillan's pick for San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk also came through with a crazy catch against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Each week this season, the BetSided team will be sharing their favorite touchdown scorer picks, so make sure to check in each week before placing your wagers.
For more Week 14 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
This week, we're targeting a pair of receivers that have favorable matchps against weak defenses. Can we keep the hot streak going after a 2-for-2 showing in Week 13?
Amon-Ra St. Brown anytime touchdown scorer
The Chicago Bears kept the Lions in check and almost pulled off the upset a couple of weeks ago, but I'm all over Detroit in the rematch, and specifically, I'm targeting the Detroit Lions' receivers.
The Bears have been giving up 6.6 yards per pass attempt this season, which ranks 21st in the NFL, but more importantly they're giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game, which ranks 30th.
Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in eight receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown against them a few weeks ago, so we're going to back him to score once again. -- Iain MacMillan
Courtland Sutton anytime touchdown scorer
Courtland Sutton has been a touchdown machine for the Denver Broncos this season, scoring in nine of his 12 games, including six of his last seven matchups.
The Broncos and Sutton have an extremely favorable matchup in Week 14, as they’ll take on a Los Angeles Chargers team that has allowed 17 passing touchdowns this season (eighth most in the NFL) and the second most passing yards in the league.
Russell Wilson should look Sutton’s way often – he’s been targeted at least five times in four straight games – and Sutton has had a knack for making tough catches and finding the end zone in 2023.
He’s a terrific bet in Week 14. – Peter Dewey
