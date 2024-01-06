Best NFL Week 18 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Darius Slayton Is Value Bet vs. Eagles)
Breaking down the best bets for players to find the end zone in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season.
Week 18 of the NFL season can be a tricky one to bet in the touchdown scorer market with so many star players out, but the BetSided team has two picks for you to consider this week.
Iain MacMillan nailed two of his three plays in Week 17, and he's back with a long shot wide receiver to score this week.
Plus, there is a quarterback that Peter Dewey believes is a great bet to use his legs to score in Week 18. Let's break down the picks and the odds for each play this week.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18
Justin Fields anytime touchdown scorer
Justin Fields is playing arguably the best football of his career right now with his arm, and he's still moving the ball with his legs as well.
Fields has scored a rushing touchdown in two straight games and three of his last four. He's posted double-digit carries in four of the last six weeks, and now he gets a Green Bay team that he's killed on the ground in the past.
In two of his last three games against the Packers, Fields has found the end zone. He's carried the ball 23 times for 150 yards over those contests -- including nine carries for 59 yards in their first meeting this season.
I love the value on Fields at +145. -- Peter Dewey
Darius Slatyon anytime touchdown scorer
Darius Slayton has thrived since Tyrod Taylor has taken over at quarterback for the Giants. He has scored in back-to-back games, combining for seven receptions for 196 yards and two scores in those contests.
Now, he has a chance to find the end zone once again when he and the Giants take on the Eagles for the second time in three weeks.
The Eagles have given up 2.1 passing touchdowns per game this season, the second most in the NFL. At north of 4/1 odds, this might be the best value bet on the entire board in this NFC East matchup. -- Iain MacMillan
