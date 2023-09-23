Best NFL Week 3 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Zack Moss, Zamir White Among Top Predictions)
Breaking down the best bets for players to find the end zone in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
Every week in the 2023 NFL season, the BetSided duo of Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan will be sharing their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for the week.
In Week 3, there are three running backs that they think have a shot to hit paydirt -- and one is a huge value at +650 odds!
For more Week 3 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
If you plan on betting on the NFL this week, make sure to do it at DraftKings Sportsbook! New users that sign up with the link below will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets, and $150 in no-sweat bets, if they deposit and wager $5 on any game!
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 3
- Zamir White
- Javonte Williams
- Zack Moss
Zamir White Anytime Touchdown Scorer
If you want a bit of a longshot touchdown scorer, take a look at backup running back, Zamir White, of the Raiders at +650.
Josh Jacobs has clearly been the workhorse at the running back position for this team, but I expect them to give White some more reps moving forward.
Jacobs has averaged an abysmal 1.6 yards per carry through the first two weeks, white White has averaged 4.8.
Now, the Raiders get to take on a terrible Steelers run defense on Sunday Night Football. Pittsburgh has allowed 5.6 yards per rush.
I'm sure Jacobs will still get the majority of carries, but I'm going to bet on the Raiders giving White a few opportunities as well, and I think he's worth a bet to find the end zone at +650. -- Iain MacMillan
Javonte Williams Anytime Touchdown Scorer
This is the week that Javonte Williams hits paydirt for the Denver Broncos.
The Miami Dolphins -- Denver's opponent in Week 3 -- allowed over 200 rushing yards and three rushing scores in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and then New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson found the end zone in Week 2.
Williams has dominated backfield touches for Denver so far this season, and I expect that to continue in Week 3. It’s only a matter of time before he pays off bettors with a score. -- Peter Dewey
Zack Moss Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Moss returned in Week 2 after missing the team's season opener with an arm injury and had a big game in the win over the Houston Texans. If there’s an Indianapolis Colts player to pick to find the end zone this week, it’s him.
Moss carried the ball 18 times for 88 yards and a score agaisnt Houston, adding four catches for 19 yards through the air as well.
If Anthony Richardson (concussion) is out, Moss becomes the best option for the Colts on the ground in the red zone, and I think he can find the end zone in this game.
The Ravens have a solid defense, but Indy has been able to move the ball on the ground with Richardson and Moss in the first two weeks. -- Peter Dewey
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!