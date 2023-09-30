Best NFL Week 4 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Davante Adams, Ezekiel Elliott Among Top Predictions)
Breaking down the best bets for players to find the end zone in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
Every week in the 2023 NFL season, the BetSided duo of Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan will be sharing their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for the week.
In Week 3, Peter came through with a winner on Zack Moss at +160 odds. We're looking to keep the wins coming this week with a pair of anytime touchdown scorer picks.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 4
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Davante Adams
Davante Adams Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Davante Adams is straight up undervalued in the conversation for the best receiver in the NFL right now.
He's coming off a two-score game in Week 3, moving his season-long touchdown total to three, and he's made 25 receptions already this season.
Now, he gets to take on a Los Angeles Chargers defense that is banged up and allowing the second most yards per play in the NFL this season. I don't care who is at quarterback, Adams is going to find his way open for the Las Vegas Raiders. -- Peter Dewey
Ezekiel Elliott Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Ezekiel Elliott will be facing his former team for the first time this weekend and I'm sure there's nothing he wants more than to find the end zone.
He got a season high in carries in Week 4, carrying the ball 16 times for 80 yards. I think those numbers will continue to increase as he's proven to be the more effective runner for the New England Patriots this season.
He's averaging 4.4 yards per carry while Rhamondre Stevenson is averaging only 2.9. I love Zeke to find this end zone. -- Iain MacMillan
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!