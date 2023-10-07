Best NFL Week 5 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Nico Collins Underrated in Betting Market)
Breaking down the best bets for players to find the end zone in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on a player to find the end zone in Week 5?
You've come to the right place, as each week during the 2023 season, the BetSided team is sharing their favorite touchdown scorer picks for the games that Sunday.
There are 14 games in the NFL this week because of the four Week 5 byes, but there are still tons of players that you can wager on to find the end zone.
Our bets this week are focused on two young players, one receiver and one running back, that are both at plus money to get to the end zone.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 5
- Nico Collins (+165)
- Breece Hall (+125)
Nico Collins Anytime Touchdown Scorer
It pains me to pick a touchdown scorer against my beloved Atlanta Falcons, but there is way too much value on Nico Collins to find the end zone at +170 odds.
He has been arguably the best player for the Houston Texans this season, leading the team in targets (32), receptions (22), yards (428) and touchdowns (3). He also enters this week as the fourth best receiver, according to PFF.com, through the first 5 weeks.
I can't resist betting on him with his odds at +170 to score his fourth touchdown of the season on Sunday. -- Iain MacMillan
Breece Hall Anytime Touchdown Scorer
No team in the NFL has allowed more rushing touchdowns than the Denver Broncos (seven) this season, so why not take Breece Hall to hit paydirt this week?
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh recently revealed that Hall won’t have a snap count going forward this season, which is a great sign for him finding the end zone this week.
Hall had been limited as he recovered from a torn ACL which he suffered against Denver last season.
I expect Hall to get the lion’s share of the carries in this game, and he should pull off a bunch of chunk gains since Denver is 31st in opponent yards per carry allowed (5.6) in 2023. -- Peter Dewey
