Best NFL Week 7 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Aaron Jones Has Dream Matchup)
Breaking down the best bets for players to find the end zone in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Another week of the NFL is upon us, and there's no better time than the present to try and predict who will find the end zone in Week 7.
Each week this season, the BetSided team will be sharing their favorite touchdown scorer picks, so make sure to check in each week before placing your wagers.
This week, we have a few different players to target, including Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones who should run all over the Denver Broncos' defense.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 7
- Aaron Jones (+115)
- Rashee Rice (+230)
Aaron Jones anytime touchdown scorer
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones spoke about how he wanted to spark the Green Bay offense in his return in Week 7, and I expect him to do just that.
"I do hope so," Jones said. "I hope this give us a little confidence, but we know it takes all 11. I just know when I get in the huddle, the guys, they listen to me. They see me as a leader. So I hope I can bring a spark to them and give them that sense of confidence and we can just go out there and play."
Jones is a great player to bet to score since he is a threat on the ground and through the air, and now he takes on a Denver defense that is allowing the most yards per carry in the NFL this season. Coming off a bye week, Jons' hamstring should be some of the best shape it's been this season.
With A.J. Dillon struggling to produce efficiently for Green Bay, I wouldn't be shocked to see Jones operate as a true No. 1 back against Denver. This is a winnable game for Green Bay against a bad defense, and I think the team's best player is up to the challenge.
Jones may be my favorite bet of the week at +115 odds. -- Peter Dewey
Rashee Rice anytime touchdown scorer
If you're looking for more of a long shot play, Kansas City Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice is not a bad bet at +230 odds.
The rookie has only played 38 percent of the team’s offensive snaps this season, yet he has four or more targets in all but one game and has two scores.
He should be getting more looks in the Kansas City offense, and if his snap count goes up just a little, he could see closer to 6-7 targets a game. Kansas City's offense, led by Patrick Mahomes, should thrive against a Los Angeles defense that has already allowed eight passing touchdowns in five games. -- Peter Dewey
