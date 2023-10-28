Best NFL Week 8 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Two Young Running Backs to Bet)
Breaking down the best bets for players to find the end zone in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
Another week, another chance to hit on some touchdown scorer bets!
Last week, the BetSided team hit a +230 bet on Rashee Rice, and we're looking to stay hot in Week 8.
Each week this season, the BetSided team will be sharing their favorite touchdown scorer picks, so make sure to check in each week before placing your wagers.
This week, we have a few different players to target, including Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams who has a favoriable matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 8
Javonte Williams Anytime Touchdown Scorer
If the Denver Broncos are smart, they'll run the ball all game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Their best option is to shorten the game as much as possible to keep Patrick Mahomes off the field and they can do exactly that by running the football.
Denver is also great at doing exactly that. The Broncos average 5.1 yards per carry this season, which is the fourth best mark in the NFL. Now, they get to face a Chiefs defense that's 26th in the NFL in opponent yards per carry, giving up 4.6 yards per rush.
That's going to open the door in a big way for the Broncos' running backs to find the end zone. -- Iain MacMillan
Breece Hall Anytime Touchdown Scorer
This is a crazy value on New York Jets running back Breece Hall, as he's scored in back-to-back weeks before the Jets went on the bye in Week 7.
Hall has looked great despite tearing an ACL last season, and now he faces a Giants team that has allowed the fourth most yards per carry in the NFL this season and 10 rushing touchdowns.
The Jets are going to rely on the run to keep the ball out of Zach Wilson's hands, and Hall should dominate this week against a weak defense. -- Peter Dewey
