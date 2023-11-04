Best NFL Week 9 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Bet on Jonathan Taylor, Mike Evans)
Breaking down the best bets for players to find the end zone in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
The BetSided team is going to have a hard time outdoing last week's anytime touchdown scorer performance, as Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan both hit on their picks.
Javonte Williams and Breece Hall both scored in Week 8, and we're looking to keep the positive momentum going with two more picks for Week 9.
We have a receiver and a running back to target in Week 9, with the odds for them to score shared below!
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 9
Jonathan Taylor anytime touchdown scorer
The Indianapolis Colts' running backs are going to feast when they take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Carolina has arguably the worst run defense in the NFL, ranking 32nd in opponent EPA per rush and 31st in opponent rush success rate.
Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor has seen a steady increase in workload since returning from injury. In his four starts he has played 15% of snaps, 42%, 50%, and then finally 61% of snaps last week against the Saints.
All of this points toward him finding the end zone on Sunday against the Panthers. -- Iain MacMillan
Mike Evans anytime touchdown scorer
Mike Evans has found the end zone for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers five times in seven games this season, yet he's still near 2/1 odds to score in Week 9.
The Bucs are taking on the Atlanta Falcons for the second time this season, and that's a good sign for Evans.
In his first meeting against the Falcons, Evans caught six passes for 82 yards and a score. It was his second-highest yardage total of the 2023 season.
We know Evans is going to see the looks (55 targets in seven games), and the Falcons have been bad at keeping opponents out of the end zone through the air, allowing 15 passing touchdowns (fifth worst mark in the NFL) in eight games.
I think Evans is the pass catcher to trust when it comes to getting int the end zone for Tampa Bay. -- Peter Dewey
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
