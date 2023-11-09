Best NFL Week 9 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Tyler Lockett, Patriots Running Back Among Top Predictions)
Breaking down the best bets for players to find the end zone in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
The BetSided team has hit three touchdown scorers in its last four picks, and Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan are back with a pair of selections to kick off the second half of the season in Week 10.
Last week, Jonathan Taylor came through for our hit -- and unfortunately a Mike Evans score was called back to blow a 2-0 week.
Each week this season, the BetSided team will be sharing their favorite touchdown scorer picks, so make sure to check in each week before placing your wagers.
This week, we're eyeing a receiver to find the end zone at close to 2/1 odds, plus a running back to target in the NFL's game in Germany this week between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 10
Tyler Lockett anytime touchdown scorer
The Washington Commanders secondary is going to be torched on Sunday and Tyler Lockett could be a big benefactor of that.
The Commanders are allowing 2.1 passing touchdowns per game, the second most in the NFL. They're also 29th in opponent Dropback EPA and 28th in opponent yards per pass attempt.
As a cherry on top, their pass rush is nonexistent with Chase Young and Montez Sweat traded away, which is going to leave Geno Smith plenty of time in the pocket. I'll back Lockett to score his fourth TD of the season. -- Iain MacMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson anytime touchdown scorer
No team in the NFL has allowed more rushing scores than the Indianapolis Colts this season (15), which is a good sign for Rhamondre Stevenson and the Patriots offense in Week 10.
Stevenson found the end zone last week, and he's a threat to score both on the ground and through the air, receiving at least six targets in three of his last four games.
Stevenson has scored twice in the last four weeks, and I wouldn't be shocked to see him get the primary looks in the red zone over Ezekiel Elliott if he plays as well as he did in Week 9 (nine carries, 87 yards).
He's worth a shot against a soft Colts run defense this week. -- Peter Dewey
