Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bet Today (Back Stars in Game 1)
Game 1 of the Western Conference Final is scheduled for Thursday night when the Edmonton Oilers hit the road to take on the Dallas Stars.
All signs point to this being a lengthy series but both teams will be hungry to take the 1-0 lead. Are the Stars the right side to back as home favorites? Let's dive into it.
Best NHL Bet Today
- Stars -130 vs. Oilers
Oilers vs. Stars prediction
The Stars are too evenly matched with the Oilers for me to back Edmonton with Stuart Skinner in net. The Oilers have to play at such a high level to overcome the deficiencies in net and I don't know if they're up for that challenge on the road tonight.
Skinner has an .881 save percentage in the playoffs and has been abysmal in net since the start of their second round series against the Canucks. Meanwhile, Jake Oettinger of the Stars has been fantastic, sporting a save percentage of .918.
The Oilers offense may need to score five goals to overcome their goaltending woes, therefore I have no desire to bet on them to get the Game 1 victory. I'll take the home team with the better goalie and back the Stars to take the 1-0 series lead.
