Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Back Islanders in Battle of New York)
Breaking down the best bets to place for Tuesday night's NHL action including the battle of New York between the Rangers and Islanders.
There is just over a week left in the NHL regular season and both New York teams have plenty left to play for. The Rangers still need to lock up the Metropolitan Division and the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference while the Islanders are now on the inside track to lock up a playoff berth as the third seed in the division.
They will face each other in one of the many matchups set for Tuesday night. Fresh off a 2-0 night on Monday, I'm going to try to keep the momentum going with my three picks tonight.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Maple Leafs -130 vs. Devils
- Islanders +110 vs. Rangers
- Predators -110 vs. Jets
Maple Leafs vs. Devils prediction
Poor goaltending has cost the Devils' their playoff hopes and tonight they're set to start Jake Allen, who enters the game with an .899 save percentage and has allowed at least three goals in five of his last six starts including allowing three to these very same Maple Leafs back on March 26.
The Maple Leafs are humming right now, tied with the Rangers for the league lead in goals per 60 minutes at 3.88 and sporting an average goal differential of +1.03. I'm surprised they're still available at their current price point against a Devils team that has all but given up on their season.
Islanders vs. Rangers prediction
Call me crazy, but I think the Rangers are the most fraudulent team in the NHL right now. Yes, they're great on special teams and they can find the back of the net, but their advanced metrics during 5-on-5 play is a massive red flag for me.
Over their last 25 games they're 22nd in CORSI% and 26th in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage. That's something to keep in mind heading into the playoffs for the potential No. 1 seed in the conference.
I'll back the Islanders as home underdogs tonight.
Jets vs. Predators prediction
The Nashville Predators are peaking at the right time and are currently fourth in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over their last 25 games while also coming in third in 5-on-5 goals per 60 minutes of play at 3.16.
Meanwhile, the Jets may have peaked too early. They're now just 16th in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage over their last 25 games. I'll take a shot on the Preds in a coinf lip game at home.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.