Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Bet Oilers to beat Golden Knights)
Breaking down the best bets to place for the three NHL games set to take place on Tuesday night including the Oilers vs. Golden Knights.
We've gone 4-1 with my last five NHL picks including a 2-1 night on Tuesday, so we might be getting hot at the perfect time heading into the playoffs.
Let's see if we can keep the momentum going tonight. There's a three-game slate set for Wednesday so I have a bet locked in for all three matchups. Let's dive into them.
If you want to bet on tonight's NHL slate, click the link below to sign up for an account at Caesars Sportsbook. If you do, Caesars will cover your first bet up to $1,000!
NHL Best Bet Today
- Blackhawks +205 vs. Blues
- Oilers -115 vs. Golden Knights
- Coyotes vs. Canucks UNDER 6 (+100)
Blackhawks vs. Blues prediction
I've been screaming from the mountain tops the Blues are one of the worst teams in the NHL, yet they continue to be set as heavy favorites at times. We cashed on the Sharks as big time underdogs against the Blues a few days ago so we're going to try the same today with the Blackhawks.
Over their last 25 games, they're 30th in CORSI% and 29th in 5-on-5 expected goals per 60 minutes. They shouldn't be this big of a favorite against any other team in the NHL.
Golden Knights vs. Oilers prediction
The Oilers are the far superior team in this matchup and I'm surprised they're only small favorites on their home ice. They're fifth in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage over their last 25 games while the Golden Knights come in ranking 12th in that stat.
The Oilers rank sixth in the league in that time span in goals per 60 minutes, averaging 3.65 with an average goal differential of +0.9.
I won't hesitate to back them as a small home favorite in this one.
Coyotes vs. Canucks prediction
The Vancouver Canucks have played some fantastic defense of late, ranking third in 5-on-5 expected goals against over their last 25 games. They've also allowed only 2.11 goals per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play, which is the sixth best mark in the NHL.
Connor Ingram is expected to get the start for the Coyotes and he's posted a solid .908 save percentage since the start of March. That, along with the Canucks' defensive prowess, makes me think this will be a low-scoring affair. I'll take the UNDER.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!