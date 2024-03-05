Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Bet on Panthers to take down Devils)
Breaking down the best bets to place for Tuesday night NHL action including a game between the Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils.
Yet another overtime loss cost us a profitable night on Monday, but we did manage to cash the Blue Jackets as significant underdogs to the Golden Knights.
We move on to Tuesday's slate as we try to get back to our winning ways. I have three bets locked in for tonight including the Florida Panthers in New Jersey against the Devils.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Panthers -120 vs. Devils
- Oilers -125 vs. Bruins
- Canucks -110 vs. Kings
Panthers vs. Devils prediction
It's tough to bet on the New Jersey Devils when they play one of NHL's elite teams solely due to their goaltending. They have the second worst team save percentage in the league this season at 88.25%. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers have the second best team save percentage at 91.49%.
The Panthers have been one of the best teams in the NHL over the past two months as well. They're third in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage over their last 25 games. Despite those metrics, I don't believe oddsmakers are giving enough respect to this team. They're the bet to make tonight as small favorites in New Jersey.
Oilers vs. Bruins prediction
The Boston Bruins are on the second half of a back-to-back after taking down the Toronto Maple Leafs last night and now they have to host arguably the best team in the NHL in the Edmonton Oilers.
The Oilers lead the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over their last 25 games at 57.78%, which is 1.06% better than the next best team. They've also received some great goaltending from Stuart Skinner, who has posted a .920 save percentage since the calendar turned to 2024.
The Bruins have been overperforming this season so I'll fade them by backing the Oilers as road favorites in Boston tonight.
Canucks vs. Kings prediction
I was all in on the Los Angeles Kings through the first few months of the season but their play has completely fallen off since Jan. 1 and I can no longer trust them in the final stretch of the season. Their defense went from one of the best in the league to ranking 15th in 5-on-5 expected goals against over their last 25 games.
Even more importantly, their shooting has dried up. Over their last 25 games, they're 30th in the NHL in shooting percentage, finding the back of the net on just 8.54% of their shots on goal. That could prove costly for them tonight when they take on the best shooting team in the league in the Canucks.
Give me the Canucks to get the job done in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
