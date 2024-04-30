Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Bruins Will Eliminate Maple Leafs in Game 5)
Breaking down the best bets to place for Tuesday NHL Playoff action including the Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5.
There are four games set to take place in the NHL Playoffs on Tuesday night and each of them could spell the end of a team's Stanley Cup dreams. The Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, and Vancouver Canucks can all advance to the next round with a win.
After a 1-1 record on Monday, we fall to 18-15 for (-0.17 units) through the playoffs. We can get back to the green with a profitable night tonight.
Let's dive into my picks for Tuesday's slate.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Bruins -160 vs. Maple Leafs
- Islanders/Hurricanes OVER 5.5 (+100)
- Avalanche -118 vs. Jets
- Predators +100 vs. Canucks
Maple Leafs vs. Bruins prediction
The Maple Leafs are finished, my friends. After back-to-back disgraceful performances in Toronto which included in-fighting on the bench in Game 4, they head back to the Bruins with little motivation left.
You can choose what to blame that has led to the Maple Leafs once again falling short in the opening round, but poor goaltending and a complete lack of production on the power play are two of the major factors. The Leafs are producing offensive chances, averaging 3.22 expected goals per 60 minutes, but are scoring just 1.75 actual goals per game.
The Bruins will finish them off with ease tonight. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if this is a blowout.
Islanders vs. Hurricanes prediction
The Hurricanes should be able to beat the Islanders to advance to the second round tonight, but where I think the betting value lies is the OVER with it available at plus-money. The two teams are fifth and 11th in expected goals per 60 minutes amongst the 16 playoff teams this round.
Both teams are creating more offensive chances than the final box scores may indicate. I'll take a shot on the OVER in tonight's Game 5.
Avalanche vs. Jets prediction
No team has been more dominant in the first round than the Colorado Avalanche, who have an actual goal differential of +2.5 per 60 minutes and an expected goal differential of +1.78. Heading into the series, I thought the Jets would be competitive but outside of a sharp-shooting Game 1, they've played some of the worst hockey they've played all season.
If the first four games in this series are any indication, than the Avalanche at -118 odds is a gift that we shouldn't pass up.
Predators vs. Canucks prediction
The Predators and the Canucks have been one of the closest series of the opening round in terms of the advanced metrics but I hesitate to back the Canucks as the favorite with them being down to their third string goalie. Arturs Silovs was solid in his first playoff start, but let's remember he had an .881 save percentage in four starts in the regular season.
I'll bet on the Preds as underdogs to keep this series alive.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!