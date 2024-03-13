Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (How to Bet Avalanche vs. Canucks)
Breaking down the best bets to place for Wednesday night's NHL action including a game between the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche.
We walked away with a profit on Tuesday after going 2-1 with my picks in yesterday's edition of Top Shelf Picks. We're now starting to build some momentum the past couple of weeks as we enter the final stretch of the NHL regular season.
Let's try to keep that momentum going today with Wednesday night's four-game slate. I'm going to pass on betting on the game between the Predators and Jets and instead focus on the other three. It's time to dive into them.
If you want to bet on tonight's NHL action, be sure to take advantage of this promotion BetMGM Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users who sign up for an account using the link below will receive $150 in bonus bets when they place their first $5 wager!
NHL Best Bets Today
- Kings -155 vs. Blues
- Oilers -1.5 (-120) vs. Capitals
- Canucks -115 vs. Avalanche
Kings vs. Blues prediction
We are going to continue to fade the St. Louis Blues as much as we can in the final stretch of the season. Over their last 25 games, they're dead last in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage, even worse than the likes of the Blackhawks and Ducks.
The Kings have some issues of their own, but they're still leagues above the Blues and come in at seventh in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over the time span of games.
Cam Talbot is expected to get the start in net for the Kings tonight and he's been red-hot since the start of February, sporting a .934 save percentage in nine appearances since then. If he can play that well again tonight, the overperforming Blues are going to be in a ton of trouble.
Capitals vs. Oilers prediction
This interconference game between the Capitals and Oilers is a meeting between one of the worst teams in the NHL and one of the best teams. You don't need me to tell you how good the Oilers are, but what they've been missing the past handful of years is a competent goaltender.
Well, they have that now in Stuart Skinner, who sports an eye-popping .922 save percentage since January 1 including allowing no more than two goals in five-straight starts. The Capitals are no match for the Oilers, especially with tonight's game set to take place in Edmonton.
I'll back the Oilers on the puck line.
Avalanche vs. Canucks prediction
I have been honest in my evaluation of the Vancouver Canucks throughout the season. I've stated their record isn't nearly as good as how they've played and unsustainable shooting numbers have been the main reason for their success.
Well, my opinion has started to change. Their play has actually improved as the season goes on and now they impressively rank third in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over their last 25 games. Their shooting percentage has regressed, but their play in the offensive and defensive zones has actually improved.
Now, they take on a team in the Avalanche who may take over their title as the most overrated club in hockey. They're just 17th in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage and 16th in CORSI%. If it wasn't for some sharp goaltending, the Avs would be in trouble this season.
I'll back the Canucks as slight home favorites in this Western Conference matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!