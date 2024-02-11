Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (How to bet Canucks vs. Capitals)
Breaking down the best bets to place for the two NHL games set to take place on Sunday, February 11.
We have two NHL games to wager on this afternoon before we all sit our butts on our couches to watch Super Bowl 58.
The Blues will hit the road to take on the Canadiens and the Canucks will continue their road trip when they take on the Capitals. I have a bet locked in for each game so let's dive into them.
Best NHL Bets Today
- Canadiens +100 vs. Blues
- Canucks -175 vs. Capitals
Blues vs. Canadiens prediction
The St. Louis Blues aren't as good as their record indicates. In their last 25 games, they're 27th in the NHL in both 5-on-5 CORSI% and expected goals percentage. They have also struggled in the shooting department over that stretch of games, scoring on just 9.85% of their shots on goal.
I'm going to take a shot on the Canadiens as home underdogs in this one.
Canucks vs. Capitals prediction
I think the Vancouver Canucks are due for some regression, but I don't think that regression is coming today. The Capitals have been truly one of the worst teams in the season from a metrics perspective.
Over their last 25 games, they're 25th in the NHL in 5-on-5 CORSI% and 30th in expected goals percentage. The Capitals also have one of the worst power play units in the league as well. Washington's power play unit ranks 28th in the NHL with a PP% of just 15%.
I'll lay the juice on the Canucks as road favorites.
