Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Jets Will Trounce Blues in Winnipeg)
Breaking down the best bets to place in the NHL for Tuesday night's action, including a Western conference showdown between the Jets and Blues.
Hockey fans rejoice, we have 12 games to watch and bet on across the NHL on Tuesday night.
Team's have begun jockey for position in the NHL Playoffs so every game from here on out is going to be pivotal. One of the most intriguing games of the night is a Western Conference showdown between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche. Am I going to be betting on it? Absolutely.
I also have picked locked in for Golden Knights vs. Maple Leafs and Blues vs. Jets. Let's jump into them.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Maple Leafs -165 vs. Golden Knights
- Jets -1.5 (+125) vs. Blues
- Stars +130 vs Avalanche
Golden Knights vs. Maple Leafs prediction
The defending Stanley Cup champions have not been playing good hockey of late. In fact they're 29th in the NHL in CORSI% and 28th in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over their last 25 games, going just 11-12-2 in that stretch. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs have been playing the best hockey of their season, ranking 14th and seventh in those two aforementioned stats.
The Leafs enter the game having won seven-straight games, their longest win streak in the past 20 years. This is simply a game between two teams trending in complete opposite directions so I won't hesitate to back the leafs as home favorites.
Blues vs. Jets prediction
The St. Louis Blues are going to come crashing down sooner rather than later. Despite ranking dead last in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage over their last 25 games, they're somehow 14-10-1 in that stretch.
That can't last forever, especially tonight given they're on the road against a Jets team that is one of the hottest in the NHL, ranking fifth in expected goal percentage and going 17-6-2 in their last 25 games.
Considering the Blues have only scored 1.95 goals per 60 minutes over this time frame, I can't see them scoring enough against the best defensive team in hockey to beat them on the road. I'll bet on the Jets on the puck line and root for them to win by at least two goals.
Stars vs. Avalanche prediction
I'm not sold on the Colorado Avalanche, despite them being one of the favorites out of the Western Conference. They're a middling team in most metrics over their last 25 games including ranking just 20th in 5-on-5 expected goal percentage.
Despite the Stars being on the second half of a back-to-back after losing to the Islanders in overtime last night, I don't think they deserve to be this big of underdogs against an overrated Colorado team.
