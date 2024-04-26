Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Oilers Will take Down Kings in Los Angeles)
Breaking down the best bets to place for Friday night NHL action including a play between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings.
We got back to our winning ways on Thursday night, going 2-0 with my NHL picks.
That brings my record to 12-7 (+3.22 units) since the start of the NHL Playoffs.
We march on tonight with four games set to take place across the league, including the the Edmonton Oilers who will try to re-take the series lead against the Los Angeles Kings after losing in overtime in Game 2.
Let's dive into my best bets for tonight's four-game slate.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Rangers/Capitals UNDER 5.5 (-108)
- Predators -110 vs. Canucks
- Avalanche -170 vs. Jets
- Oilers -140 vs. Kings
Rangers vs. Capitals prediction
The New York Rangers have got the job done through the first two games of their opening round series against the Washington Capitals, but what has stuck out to me the most is the general lack of offense from either team.
Through the first two games in New York, the Rangers have an expected goals per 60 minutes of 3.04 and the Capitals are at 2.2. That's an expected combined goals of just 5.24 per 60 minutes of ice time. They're also both averaging just 9.5 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes.
If that keeps up tonight, I expect Game 3 to be a low-scoring affair.
Canucks vs. Predators prediction
The Vancouver Canucks are toast with Thatcher Demko now out for the rest of the playoffs. Casey DeSmith had a save percentage of just .896 this season and he looked bad in Game 2 against the Predators.
Nashville now gets to return to its home ice and as long as the Preds can continue to pop a few goals on DeSmith, they're going to be in a great spot to win each game the rest of this series.
Jets vs. Avalanche prediction
Heading into the playoffs, I thought the Jets would be a strong candidate to take down the Avalanche, but based on the first two games in Winnipeg, the Avs are just on another level. Colorado has an expected goal differential of +2.48 per 60 minutes of play. That's unbelievable.
Now, the Avalanche get to return to their home ice and if we see this team play as well as they did through the first two games, tonight's game could be a complete blowout.
Oilers vs. Kings prediction
The Oilers let one slip away in Game 2, due to a shaky performance from their goaltender, Stuart Skinner. Still, I can't look past the advanced numbers in this series so far. They have an expected goals differential of +1.24 per 60 minutes of play.
All the Oilers need is an average start from Skinner and their play between the blue lines is going to be enough for Edmonton to take a 2-1 series lead. I think that's exactly what happens tonight.
