Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Today (Take the OVER in Bruins vs. Maple Leafs)
Breaking down the best bets to place for the three NHL Playoff games set to take place on Wednesday, April 24.
We had a successful night with my NHL bets on Tuesday, going 3-1 while being a Rangers empty net goal away from a 4-0 sweet.
The journey to betting on every single NHL Playoff game continues on Wednesday night with three games set to take place, including Game 3 between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. Let's dive into my best bets.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Bruins vs. Maple Leafs OVER 5.5 (-120)
- Stars -166 vs. Golden Knights
- Oilers -190 vs. Kings
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs prediction
I'm surprised there are still totals of 5.5 available for this game. If the advanced metrics from the first two games of this series are any indication, we could be in for a high-scoring affair tonight. The Maple Leafs are averaging 4.07 expected goals per 60 minutes and the Bruins sit at 3.11 expected goals per 60 minutes.
That's a combined number of 7.18 expected goals per 60 minutes through the first two games, well above tonight's set total of 5.5. Keep in mind "expected" goals don't always translate to "actual" goals, but it's a sign that enough quality scoring chances are occurring that we shouldn't expect games in this series to necessarily be defensive battles.
I'll take the OVER in tonight's pivotal Game 3.
Golden Knights vs. Stars prediction
Despite the Golden Knights getting the win in Game 1, I felt the Stars were the better team. Vegas managed to pop four goals on 15 shots, with the Stars almost doubling their amount of shots on goal.
You have to expect Jake Oettinger to have a bounce-back performance in Game 2 with the Stars desperately needing a win on home ice. They had an expected goal differential in Game 1 of +0.95 so I'm willing to take the Stars as favorites to even the series tonight.
Kings vs. Oilers prediction
The Kings are simply outmatched in this series. Their only hope is for Stuart Skinner of the Oilers to implode between the pipes, but that's not enough of a reason to bet on them.
The Oilers scored seven goals in Game 1 while racking up an expected goals of 5.09 while also recording 23 high-danger scoring chances. The Kings' defense has their hands full with Connor McDavid and company and I expect another Edmonton win in Game 2.
You can take the puck line if you're feeling a bit more aggressive, but Skinner's play in net for the Oilers in Game 1 makes me a little concerned to bet on them to win with margin. Instead, I'll lay the juice on the moneyline.
