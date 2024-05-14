Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets Tonight (Panthers Will Trounce Bruins)
We got back on track with our picks last night, nailing both games on Monday night.
Let's see if we can keep the momentum going on Tuesday as the Florida Panthers try to close out the Boston Bruins and the Edmonton Oilers try to even up their series with the Vancouver Canucks.
Let's not waste any time. It's time to dive into my best bets for Tuesday's slate.
NHL Best Bets Tonight
- Panthers -1.5 (+134) vs. Bruins (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
- Canucks vs. Oilers OVER 6.5 (+100) (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Panthers vs. Bruins prediction
No team has dominated more in the second round than the Florida Panthers. They have a CORSI% of 63.47% while also rocking an expected goals percentage of +1.58. It hasn't just been the final score of these games, but the underlying metrics have gone heavily in the Panthers' favor as well.
Things are looking bleak for the Bruins, who are facing elimination tonight as the series heads back to Sunrise. Unless Jeremy Swayman stands on his head between the pipes tonight, this game could end up being a blowout.
Pick: Panthers -1.5 (+134)
Canucks vs. Oilers prediction
I don't know why I haven't just blindly bet the OVER in every game of this series. We have the offensive juggernaut that is the Edmonton Oilers and then the sharpest shooting team in the NHL in the Vancouver Canucks. The OVER has hit in all three games and I'll bet on it to cash again tonight.
The Canucks are scoring on 19.67% of their shots on goal this series and even with Calvin Pickard likely starting tonight, I'm not looking to fade their ability to put the puck in the net. On the other hand, the Oilers are averaging 3.43 expected goals per 60 minutes in this series and have continued their ability to create high-danger scoring opportunities.
Expect another high-scoring affair tonight.
Pick: OVER 6.5 (+100)
