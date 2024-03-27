Best NHL First Period Bets: Which Teams Are Not Allowing or Scoring the Most Goals Early?
Breaking down the Top 5 teams that find it difficult to score in the first period and the Top 5 teams that are the most difficult to score a goal in the first period against.
By Mark Wallis
Welcome to the second part of a three-part series on first period scoring in the NHL. In the first article, I broke down the Top 5 teams with current streaks for either scoring or allowing goals in the first period.
I enjoy the intensity of a first period wager. Those 20 minutes can either feel like a lifetime or they will flash before your eyes, depending on what side of the wager you are on. I am hooked! Knowing which teams are prone to scoring and which teams are not, is vital information to have, so you are not just picking based on a "hunch".
One of the challenges with wagering on first period scoring props is that information on specific teams and more importantly, individual goalies is at best, very difficult to sort out. Do not worry! I have done the work for you, not just with the teams, but with the goalies as well. Friday, I will list those goalies that are prone to allowing goals and those that are "brick walls" in the first period.
Today, let's identify those teams that are not allowing goals to be scored in the first period. PLEASE NOTE: While season statistics are important, I believe more recent data gives us a better picture of how a team is performing now, instead of including what they were doing in mid-November for example. That is why the data included here is based on the last 30 days.
Top 5 NHL Teams at Not Allowing a First Period Goal
It is not a coincidence that the teams that head this list are also teams that we will probably see in the playoffs this season. Being able to get an early lead by keeping your opponent off the scoreboard in the first period, helps to win games!
1. Vancouver Canucks
When it comes to "stonewalling" a team in the first period, the Vancouver Canucks are top of the list! In the last 30 days, Vancouver has played in 12 games and only allowed 4 goals to be scored in the first period. They have held teams scoreless in the first period, in seven of their last eight games.
2. New York Islanders
The New York Islanders are another stingy team when it comes to giving up first period goals. In their last 14 games played they have held the opposition scoreless in 11 games. They have held the home team scoreless in the first period in their last 6 road games.
3. Carolina Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes have had first period shutouts in 11 of their last 16 games. They are currently on a two-game streak for scoreless first periods for the opposition.
4. New York Rangers
The New York Rangers enjoyed holding opposing teams scoreless in the first period, for a seven-game streak within the last 30 days. In their last 14 games, they have only allowed six goals to be scored in the first 20 minutes.
5. Boston Bruins
Despite last night's performance, the Bruins have been very good at shutting down opposing offenses in the first period. They have played 14 games in the last 30 days and have held teams scoreless in the first period in nine of them.
Top 5 NHL Teams for Not Scoring in First Period
It should not come as a big surprise that the teams "leading" this category have already been eliminated from playoff contention, or soon will be.
1. Calgary Flames
There is not much first period celebrating going on with the Flames. They have been held scoreless in the first period in 10 of their last 13 games. Calgary is also on a scoreless first period streak of four games.
2. Chicago Blackhawks
Even Connor Bedard's incredible rookie season could not help Chicago this season. The Blackhawks have been held scoreless in the first period in nine of their last 14 games.
3. Minnesota Wild
The Wild have not lit the lamp in the first period in eight of their last 13 games. They are currently on a four game first period scoreless streak.
4. Seattle Kraken
Seattle's scoring woes start early and tend to stay. The Kraken has the fourth worst goals per game averaging 2.6. They have only been able to score in the first period in five of their last 14 games.
5. Anaheim Ducks
The Ducks have lacked for goal production the entire season- regardless of what period in the hockey game. Anaheim has been held scoreless in five of their last seven games.
The Takeaway
Hopefully, this information will help target specific teams for your first period Over/Under prop wagers. Simply, being able to target teams prone to not scoring in the first period when they play against teams that are very good at not allowing first period goals can be a very profitable method of wagering. You will find that the odds for these types of prop bets are most often at +100 or better. The advantage comes in knowing which teams to target!
On Friday, I will post the listing of specific goalies that we can use to further give us an advantage in our first period prop bets.
