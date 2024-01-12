Best Player Props for Every Game on NFL Wild Card Weekend
Aaron Jones is poised for a big game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday
The NFL Wild Card Weekend is here which means we have just 13 games to watch and bet on until next fall.
Let's try to take advantage of it and wager on some player props as well. In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite player prop for all six Wild Card matchups.
If you want my best bet on the side or total for each game, then check out this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
Best NFL Prop Bets for Wild Card Weekend
- Jerome Ford UNDER 44.5 rushing yards (-115)
- Isiah Pacheco OVER 64.5 rushing yards (-110)
- Mason Rudolph UNDER 170.5 passing yards (-114)
- Aaron Jones OVER 71.5 rushing yards (-110)
- Matthew Stafford OVER 272.5 passing yards (-114)
- Mike Evans OVER 66.5 receiving yards (-120)
Browns vs. Texans player prop
The Texans' secondary has some issues, but they boast one of the best run defenses in the NFL. They finished the season ranking second in the NFL in opponent yards per carry, allowing just 3.5 yards per rush. They also rank sixth in opponent rush EPA and first in opponent rush success rate.
As a cherry on top, Ford ran 15 times for a measly 25 yards in the Browns' Week 16 game against the Texans, averaging just 1.67 yards per carry. I'll take the UNDER on his rushing total on Saturday afternoon.
Dolphins vs. Chiefs player prop
We've all heard about what the weather is going to be like on Saturday in the game between the Dolphins and Chiefs, with a forecast predicting a windchill factor of negative 17.
People like to talk about how hard it is to throw the ball in rain and wind, but extreme cold may be the most difficult condition to try to get the passing game going in. Instead, I expect both teams to run the ball early and often which is going to benefit Isiah Pacheco's rushing numbers.
Pacheco ran for 66 yards on 16 attempts against the Dolphins earlier this year and in his most recent appearance, he played 93% of offensive snaps, which indicates he has become an every down back for Kansas City. There's a chance he blows past this total on Saturday night.
Steelers vs. Bills player prop
Mason Rudolph has done enough to lead the Steelers to the playoffs, but I think he comes crashing back down to earth on Saturday. The Bills' secondary has been one of the best in the second half of the season and Rudolph's success this year has come against two of the worst secondaries in the Seahawks and Bengals.
Expect the Steelers to stick to the run game on Monday and for Rudolph to struggle when they find themselves in must-pass situations.
Packers vs. Cowboys player prop
AJ Dillon is banged up and may not play on Sunday which means Aaron Jones could be the every down back for the Packers against the Cowboys.
he enters the game off three-straight performances with 20+ carries and 110+ rushing yards. Now, he gets to face a Cowboys defense that is dead last in the NFL in opponent rush success rate. Teams have been able to run the ball against them at times this season and the Packers would be smart to keep the ball on the ground against them.
Jones might end up being the MVP of Wild Card Weekend.
Rams vs. Lions player prop
Lions fans should strap in. Their nightmare of their former quarterback coming might come true on Sunday night.
The Lions' defense is arguably the worst amongst all playoff teams, especially their secondary. They finished the season ranking 30th in opponent yards per pass attempt and 25th in both opponent dropback EPA and opponent dropback success rate,
Matthew Strafford has gone over this number in four of his last five starts end of the regular season and now he gets to face one of the worst secondaries he has played against all season.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers player prop
Mike Evans averaged 73.8 receiving yards per game this season so as long as he hits his season average, this bet is going to be a winner. Now, he and the Buccaneers get to face an imploding Eagles defense that became one of the worst in the NFL by the end of the season.
The Eagles gave up 252.7 passing yards per game, the second most in the NFL. There should be plenty of receiving yards to go around and with Evans being the top option in the passing game, I expect him to reach at least 68 yards on Monday night.
