Best Prop Bets for Colorado vs. UCLA in College Football Week 9
Colorado is coming off its BYE week and will head to UCLA to take on the Bruins. This will be the first time we'll see the Buffaloes since they blew a big lead in heartbreaking fashion to Stanford before eventually losing in overtime.
Now, they're big-time underdogs to UCLA. If you want to find out if our college football expert, Reed Wallach, is backing Colorado to keep the score within the spread, you can read his full betting preview here.
If you're searching for some prop bets for the game, you've come to the right place. I have two locked in for this Pac-12 showdown, so let's jump into them.
But, before we do, you should click the link below to sign up for an account at Bet365. New users will be given $150 in bonus bets when they place their first $5 wager!
Colorado vs. UCLA prop bets
- Anthony Hankerson UNDER 24.5 rushing yards
- Ethan Garbers OVER 252.5 passing yards
Anthony Hankerson UNDER 24.5 rushing yards
Colorado can just go ahead and forget about running the football in this game. The Bruins have one of the best-run defenses in the country, ranking third in opponent yards per carry, giving up a measly 2.2 yards per rush.
Hankerson barely surpassed this total against Stanford, rushing for just 25 yards on eight carries in what was an offensive shootout. Since I don't expect this to be quite the offensive showcase, I'm going to go ahead and take the UNDER on Hankerson's rushing yards.
Ethan Garbers OVER 252.5 passing yards
Colorado's secondary has been exposed in a big way recently, ranking 87th in the country in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.7 yards per throw. That number has gotten even worse lately, allowing 8.2 yards per throw over their last three games.
That's going to lead to Ethan Garbers having a big game after throwing for 240 yards against Stanford last week. Expect UCLA to throw the ball early and often and Garbers to torch this Buffaloes secondary.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!