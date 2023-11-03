Best Prop Bets for Boston College vs. Syracuse in College Football Week 10
How to bet on this primetime ACC matchup
By Reed Wallach
Boston College and Syracuse meet on Friday night in ACC action on primetime to get the weekend of college football started.
BC has been revitalized under transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who has used his rushing abilities to unlock the Eagles offense. How will that go against Rocky Long's defense at Syracuse? This article is going to hit my favorite prop bets for this conference showdown with BC a win away from bowl eligibility.
You can read our full betting preview for this one here, and our top 25 picks against the spread here, but here's the prop breakdown for this Friday night matchup:
Best Prop Bets for Boston College vs. Syracuse
- Thomas Castellanos UNDER 197.5 Passing Yards
- Kyle Robichaux OVER 67.5 Rushing Yards
- LeQuint Allen UNDER 72.5 Rushing Yards
Thomas Castellanos UNDER 197.5 Passing Yards
There aren't any Castellanos rushing yard props available as of this writing, which would be my preferred method of attacking the dyanmic quarterabck. I believe we see the Eagles take to the ground in this matchup against the Orange, a team that is top 30 in coverage grading according to Pro Football Focus.
BC is top 20 in rush rate this season, so there will be a limited amount of passes for the signal caller, and I don't trust him to hit that many explosives through the air that is top half of the country in explosive pass defense.
While the former UCF backup has cleared this number in four of seven starts, I believe we see a rush heavy attack here and Castellanos hangs in the 100's on Friday night.
Kyle Robichaux OVER 67.5 Rushing Yards
As noted above, I expect a rush-heavy attack from the Eagles, and look for Robicahux to stay hot on the ground, rushing for triple digits in each of the past two games (and four touchdowns).
The Orange have a top 20 EPA/Rush ranking this season, but it's trending in the wrong direction, inflating its numbers against one of the easiest non conference schedules in the sport. The team has had its three worst rush defense grades over the last three games. Syracuse has allowed 191 or more on the ground in each of those games, including 318 last week against Virginia Tech last week.
I'll go over on Robichaux to continue to be the bellcow back.
LeQuint Allen UNDER 72.5 Rushing Yards
Boston College's defense is far from great, but it's far better against the run. The team is top half of the country in explosive rush defense and is trending up in terms of defending the ground game, posting above average rush defense grades in three of its last four games (the lone poor game was against triple option Army).
Allen has been hit-or-miss all season, going over 100 yards against Florida State, but averaging 44 yards in the other three ACC games. Allen should be in line for double digit carries, but I believe BC can keep his production to a minimum.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
