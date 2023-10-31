Boston College vs. Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 10
Can Boston College clinch a bowl spot on Friday night at Syracuse?
By Reed Wallach
After a disheartening opening week loss to Northern Illinois, Boston College has gone 5-2 with Thomas Castellanos as the full time starter.
The Eagles dynamic dual-threat quarterback has reignited Jeff Hafley's offense and has BC on the verge of bowl eligibility with time to spare. However, BC would love to clinch a sixth win on Friday night against Syracuse, who has dropped four straight games after winning as many to start the year.
It's worth noting that Castellanos left BC's most recent win against UConn last week with an apparent leg injury, but returned and finished leading the team to victory. How will he respond on a short week?
Here's our betting guide for this ACC matchup:
Boston College vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread and Total
Syracuse vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Boston College is 3-1 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog
- Syracuse is 3-0-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- Boston College has gone OVER in all four games as an underdog
- Syracuse has gone UNDER in three of four games as a favorite
Boston College vs. Syracuse How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- [Away Team] Record: 5-3
- [Home Team] Record: 4-4
Boston College vs. Syracuse Key Players to Watch
Boston College
Thomas Castellanos: Castellanos has been the catalyst for a spurt to bowl eligibility for the Eagles. The offense is performing at a top third rate in the country, 31st in EPA/Play, behind his ability to extend plays with his legs and find receivers down field. While he has been a shaky passer down-to-down, he has thrown seven interceptions on the season, he has thrown for more than 250 yards three times already and has added more than five yards a carry for 20 total touchdowns.
Syracuse
Garrett Shrader: After a hot start to the season that saw the veteran quarterback showcase his dual-threat capabilities, the Orange offense has come to a screeching halt. Syracuse has scored no more than 14 points in four conference games. On the year, Syracuse is 98th in EPA/Play.
Boston College vs. Syracuse Prediction and Pick
BC has been able to open up its explosive plays with its ability to run the ball at a high level. The team is fifth in EPA/Play on the year and that has allowed Castellanos to showcase his arm talent with chunk plays through the air.
To be fair, this plays into the strength of the Syracuse defense, which is 23rd in EPA/Play, but a lot of that is based around the team's incredibly soft non-conference schedule. In ACC play, Syracuse allowed 126, 201, 191 and 318 rushing yards to Clemson, North Carolina, Florida State and Virginia Tech, respectively.
While the BC defense is one of the weaker ones in the ACC, the unit is 101st in EPA/Play, the current state of the Syracuse offense doesn't inspire confidence in me that they can pull away from an Eagles team that is far more dynamic on the offensive side of the ball.
I'm getting the better team at plus money, I'll happily grab BC to clinch a bowl game in early November.
