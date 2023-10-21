Best Prop Bets for Clemson vs. Miami in College Football Week 8
How to bet player props in this ACC showdown
By Reed Wallach
Clemson and Miami are each desperate for a win. The Hurricanes are in the midst of a two game losing streak, and the Tigers are trying to shake off the stench of two heartbreaking losses.
Both teams offenses have question marks entering this one as each group has been bolstered by fine defensive play. How will that shape our bets on player props for Clemson vs. Miami? I got you covered with my three favorite plays below, including how I'm betting on Cade Klubnik's passing yards prop.
Best Prop Bets for Clemson vs. Miami in Week 8
- Cade Klubnik UNDER 231.5 Passing Yards
- Will Shipley UNDER 70.5 Rushing Yards
- Colbie Young Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Cade Klubnik UNDER 231.5 Passing Yards
The Clemson offense continues to be shaky, Klunik completed only 18-of-28 passes for 131 yards prior to the BYE week against a lackluster Wake Forest defense and now faces one of the best defensive lines in college football in Miami.
While the Hurricanes allowed 41 points to North Carolina last week, Drake Maye is a field stretching quarterback that has an average depth of target north of nine yards. Clemson doesn't have that kind of offense as Klubnik's aDOT is hovering around six yards. This season, the Tigers are 125th in explosive pass rate.
As broken down here, I like the under in the game and can't trust the Tigers offense to push it down the field. I'm counting on another low output passing performance from Klubnik.
Will Shipley UNDER 70.5 Rushing Yards
Miami has struggled against offenses that can push the ball down the field, but Clemson doesn't have that and I expect the Hurricanes to load up the box and shut down the Tigers primary point of attack on the ground.
The Hurricanes are allowing about three yards per carry and are 41st in explosive rush defense this season.
Shipley is averaging 75 yards per game this season, so this is a shade below that, but I expect him to struggle even if he sees a ton of volume given the Hurricanes stifling DL, which ranks 10th in defensive line yards. What this means is that Miami's front doesn't get pushed backwards and will be able to meet Shipley at the line of scrimmage more often than not.
Colbie Young Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Young hasn't scored since Week 4, but he continues to play a role in the Hurricanes passing game. He has at least five targets in four of six games and is on the field for a majority of passing downs.
The 6'5" receiver is a weapon especially around the red zone given the stout Clemson secondary, but I can envision Tyler Van Dyke looking to give Young a chance to make a play with his staggering size advantage.
At +220, for a player on the field as much as Young, I have to fire on these odds.
