Best Prop Bets for Colorado vs. Oregon in College Football Week 4
Deion Sanders and his Colorado Bufflaoes travel to Eugene, but the value is on Oregon's players in the prop market
By Reed Wallach
All eyes will be on Autzen Stadium on Saturday night as Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes start PAC-12 play against College Football Playoff hopeful Oregon.
You can check our betting preview for this game here, but this article will focus on two Oregon player props I have targeted as my favorite in this matchup, including quarterback and Heisman Trophy hopeful Bo Nix.
Here are my two favorite props for this ranked PAC-12 matchup:
Don't miss this FanDuel offer!
All you need to do is click the link below, bet $5 on ANY game, and get $200 in bonus bets guaranteed with $100 off on NFL Sunday Ticket!
Best Prop Bets for Colorado vs. Oregon
- Bo Nix OVER 2.5 Touchdown Passes
- Tez Johnson OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards
Bo Nix OVER 2.5 Touchdown Passes
Nix has passed for at least two touchdowns in every game this season and I expect the Ducks to pounce on this lackluster Colorado defense that will be without its star corner in Hunter.
This season, Colorado's defense is 94th in EPA/Pass and 113th in success rate, unable to slow down the likes of TCU or even Colorado State this season and now are short-handed, I don't believe it will be able to slow down this vaunted Ducks passing attack that is top 10 in success rate this season through the air.
With a team total of 45.5, there is an expectation that Oregon will score at least six touchdowns, I'll bank on half coming by way of a passing touchdown.
Tez Johnson OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards
Johnson has ben a consistent threat in the Ducks passing game, hauling in at least three catches in every game this season. While that seems a bit low for this type of receiving yard total, his target numbers have been up since the team's opening game against FCS Portland State.
After catching all three of his targets in that opening game, he got seven targets against Texas Tech and six against Hawaii. With a handful of targets against a suspect defense, I'll count on Johnson to get well over this number.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!