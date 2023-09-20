Colorado vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 4
Can Deion Sanders' Buffaloes pull off another stunner?
By Reed Wallach
All eyes will be on Eugene, Oregon when an pair of undefeated PAC-12 teams do battle on Saturday afternoon.
The talk of college football has been centered around the Colorado Buffaloes and its 3-0 start under head coach Deion Sanders, but the team faces a College Football Playoff hopeful in Oregon on Saturday.
The Ducks have arguably the most potent offense in the country and have not been stopped to date, is Colorado going to be able to win in a shootout?
Let's break it all down:
Colorado vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
Oregon vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- Oregon is 3-0 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Colorado is 2-1 AS this season
- Oregon has gone UNDER in two of three games this season despite averaging 58 points
- Colorado has gone OVER in two of three games this season
Oregon vs. Colorado How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 23rd
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Colorado Record: 3-0
- Oregon Record: 3-0
Colorado vs. Oregon Key Players to Watch
Colorado
Shedeuer Sanders: With Travis Hunter set to miss this game, and the next few weeks, more weight will fall on Sanders' shoulders. The quarterback has completed nearly 79% of his passes on more than nine yards per pass with a 10-1 TD-INT ratio. With a total in the 70's, the expectation is that Sanders' is going to be pushing the ball down the field again.
Oregon
Bo Nix: Nix has made it look easy through three games, completing more than 77% of his passes for 893 yards with eight passing touchdowns and no interceptions. The quarterback is in complete command of this offense and the Ducks look the part, third in EPA/Play.
Colorado vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
I think this is the end of the line of the Colorado hype train. We saw the cracks start to show against Colorado State, and now the team will travel to an incredibly difficult environment in Eugene to face arguably the best offense in the country.
While the Buffs offense has graded out nicely, 39th in EPA/Play and 46th in success rate, the team will not be able to get any of traction against this Oregon offense that is flying around the field and plays at a frenetic tempo. Colorado likes to play fast, but the team doesn't have the pass rushers that Oregon has on the field that can test a relatively green offensive line.
The Buffaloes have been able to hit big plays, but have also allowed plenty of pressure on Sanders, outside the top 100 in sacks and tackles for loss allowed. Any empty drives will be killer against Oregon, as the team will be down its best defensive player and Hunter (who is also the team's top wide receiver).
Oregon has too much firepower and I question Colorado's depth in a game that they are at a severe talent disadvantage.
I'll lay it with the Ducks.
