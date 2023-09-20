College Football Week 4 Picks Against the Spread for Every Top 25 Game
There are six Top 25 matchups on Saturday, and we got a pick for all of them and more!
By Reed Wallach
In what is shaping up to be the best slate of the college football season, we have you set with plenty of picks and information.
There are six -- yes six! -- ranked vs. ranked matchups on Saturday's football slate for us sports bettors to consume. This week will help sift out the College Football Playoff race, the Heisman Trophy race, and so much more.
Let's get to some winners with a look at every Top 25 matchup and a pick against the spread:
YTD: 21-30-1
UAB vs. No. 1 Georgia Prediction and Pick
PICK: UAB +41.5
Rutgers vs. No. 2 Michigan Prediction and Pick
PICK: Michigan -24
No. 3 Texas vs. Baylor Prediction and Pick
PICK: Texas -15
No. 4 Florida State vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
PICK: Clemson +2.5
From our betting preview, I believe that buying low on Clemson, who struggled in its stand alone national TV spot against Duke in Week 1, is worthwhile.
"On the other side, Florida State's defense struggled early against LSU on a neutral field, and overall grade out as a mediocre defense, 88th in EPA/Play and failed to slow down Thomas Castellanos of Boston College last week; Castellanos passed for 305 yards and ran for 95.
Maybe FSU has the pass catchers that can outshine the Clemson secondary, but I'm curious if Clemson is able to do damage on the ground with Will Shipley and even Klubnik as a runner similar to how TCU quarterback Max Duggan made timely quarterback designed runs in Riley's system.
It's fair to be concerned about Clemson in this matchup, but the defense is that good and there's a path to success for the offense. I'll take the points with the home underdog in a good matchup."
No. 5 USC vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick
PICK: USC -35
While the point spread seems daunting, this is setting up to be a nightmare for the Sun Devils, who played its fourth string quarterback in a shutout loss to Fresno State. While backup Drew Pyne is set to start in this one, the Sun Devils may be without three starting offensive linemen as well as two defensive linemen.
The team is limping into its matchup against USC, led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. The Trojans should be refreshed for this one after a bye and three easy victories, winning by a combined score of 178-52. I expect Arizona State to be out of sorts in this one with limited depth in the trenches and at quarterabck.
No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
PICK: Ohio State -3
No. 24 Iowa vs. No. 7 Penn State Prediction and Pick
PICK: Penn State -15
Iowa's offense is going to struggle against Penn State's defensive front in front of the 'White Out' atmosphere in Happy Valley. The Hawkeyes may bolster a stout defense, but the offense continues to be a question as the team faces its toughest opponent to date. Hawkeyes quarterback, Cade McNamara, still looks hobbled by a preseason leg injury and the team grades out poor on that side of the ball, 115th in success rate.
Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions had a clunky effort on offense against Illinois, but back at home against an outmatched offense, should thrive behind the team's set of skill position players and emerging quarterback Drew Allar. While he hasn't dazzled in the box score just yet, Allar has the offense on schedule often, ranking 39th in success rate.
It may not be pretty, but Iowa doesn't have the firepower to stay within the spread against Penn State.
No. 8 Washington vs. California Prediction and Pick
PICK: California +21
No. 18 Colorado vs. No. 10 Oregon Prediction and Pick
PICK: Oregon -21
No. 22 UCLA vs. No. 11 Utah Prediction and Pick
PICK: UCLA +4.5
Arkansas vs. No. 12 LSU Prediction and Pick
PICK: Arkansas +17.5
No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Alabama Prediction and Pick
PICK: Ole Miss +7
No. 21 Washington State vs. No. 14 Oregon State Prediction and Pick
PICK: Oregon State -3
Washington State enters ranked and undefeated on the year, but I think it's a little smoke and mirrors after upsetting Wisconsin at home due in large part to a +3 turnover margin. Now, the team faces a physical Oregon State team that can win in the trenches.
The Beavers have an elite offensive line that is top 15 in line yards and has several veteran from last year's team that was top 10 in rush success rate. This season, the team is averaging more than six yards per carry.
I think Washington State is going to need a heroic outing from Cam Ward in this one as the Wazzu offensive line remains a weak point of the team, the group is 115th in line yards and has allowed 20 tackles for loss already this season. While Oregon State hasn't played a worthy opponent yet, the defense remains elite at limiting chunk plays, top 25 in EPA/Play last season and this season.
I think the Beavers methodically dismantle this Wazzu team on the road and cover the small spread.
No. 16 Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Prediction and Pick
PICK: Cincinnati +14.5
No. 17 North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Prediction and Pick
PICK: Pittsburgh +8
No. 18 Duke vs. Connecticut Prediction and Pick
PICK: Connecticut +21.5
No. 20 Miami vs. Temple Prediction and Pick
PICK: Miami -23
No. 23 Tennessee vs. UTSA Prediction and Pick
PICK: UTSA +21
No. 25 Florida vs. Charlotte Prediction and Pick
PICK: Charlotte +28
While Charlotte is an outmatched opponent, the team has a few things pointing in its direction as an underdog of this many points. For starters, first year head coach Biff Poggi has this team playing at an incredibly slow tempo and running at a high rate. The 49ers are bottom 10 in terms of plays per minute and are only averaging 26 passes per game, 115th in the country.
Meanwhile, the 49ers defense has held up nicely relative to expectations, 64th in success rate. While the team is up against it against Florida, I don't trust this young Gators offensive line with a poor downfield passer in Graham Mertz to blow the doors off of Charlotte, especially with an SEC foe Kentucky on deck.
Mertz is averaging only six yards per pass this season, with limited explosive plays, it can be tough to cover by more than four touchdowns.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
