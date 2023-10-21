Best Prop Bets for Duke vs. Florida State in College Football Week 8
With Riley Leonard's status in doubt, let's focus on some Florida State player props for this primetime matchup
By Reed Wallach
Florida State and Duke meet in a battle of ACC heavyweights trying to gain the inside track to the conference title game.
While we don't know the status of Duke's Riley Leonard in this one just yet, we can target a pair of key Florida State players in the player prop market, including Heisman Trophy contender Jordan Travis and stud running back Trey Benson.
Best Player Props for Duke vs. Florida State in Week 8
- Trey Benson OVER 69.5 Rushing Yards
- Jordan Travis UNDER 249.5 Passing Yards
Trey Benson OVER 69.5 Rushing Yards
Benson has had an up-and-down season, putting up some quiet games like only seven carries for 25 yards at Clemson, but also cooking against Virginia Tech with an 85-yard score and rushing for 200 yards.
I'm going to side with a strong outing from the Seminoles lead back on Saturday night against a Duke defensive line that will be outmatched at the line of scrimmage. The Blue Devils are 96th in defensive line yards and 93rd in explosive rush rate allowed. Overall, the unit is 85th in Pro Football Focus' rush defense grade.
Benson is dangerous out of the backfield with big play capabilities, and given that Duke's strength is in the secondary (more on that in a bit), I expect him to outperform expectations in a favorable matchup.
Jordan Travis UNDER 249.5 Passing Yards
Travis has plenty of weapons in the passing game, but he'll be up against the best part of this formidable Blue Devils defense in terms of the secondary. Duke is allowing less than five yards per pass attempt and is third in explosive pass defense. The team is behind only Iowa in terms of PFF's coverage grade.
Given that Leonard may not suit it up and the Seminoles have a massive talent advantage, I expect head coach Mike Norvell will look to limit potential game changing interceptions and play a conservative game against a stout Blue Devils back seven.
