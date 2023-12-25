Best Prop Bets for Kansas vs. UNLV in Guaranteed Bowl
By Reed Wallach
UNLV and Kansas meet in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night, an expected high-scoring affair between two free-flowing offenses.
So, how should we attack the player prop market? The Rebels have one of the best wide receivers in the sport in Ricky White, is he in an advantageous matchup against Kansas' defense? I discussed that and two more I'm eyeing on Tuesday night.
Best Prop Bets for Kansas vs. UNLV in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
- Jayden Maiava UNDER 22.5 Rushing Yards
- Ricky White OVER 84.5 Receiving Yards
- Luke Grimm OVER 35.5 Receiving Yards
Jayden Maiava UNDER 22.5 Rushing Yards
Maiava was banged up against Boise State in the Mountain West Championship, failing to finish the game. While he has plenty of time to recover from that injury, Maiava isn't a noted runner to begin with.
He has cleared this mark in half of his games and closed the season rushing the ball only five times in both games for below 20 yards.
Given the lingering injury and the fact that UNLV's offense went away from the quarterback run down the stretch of the season, I'll go under on this player prop.
Ricky White OVER 84.5 Receiving Yards
White has put up monster numbers this season, catching 81 passes for 1,386 yards and seven touchdowns, going over this mark in seven of his last eight games.
Kansas secondary has been vulnerable all season, 74th in EPA/Pass and 87th in explosive pass defense. The Rebels target White heavily on offense and given the team's inability to slow down aerial attacks, I see no reason why White can't flourish in the bowl game.
This number being deflated seems misguided, especially with UNLV expected to be trailing gas big underdogs. I'll take the OVER for sure.
Lawrence Arnold OVER 35.5 Receiving Yards
UNLV's pass defense has been a leaky faucet all season, outside the top 120 in EPA/Pass all season.
Arnold has been the deep ball for the Jayhawks this season, getting 30 of his 48 targets of 10 or more yards, and catching 73% of those passes. Arnold has only gone over this mark in two of these three down the stretch but has shown an ability to rip off big plays all season, going for 17 yards per catch.
Given the weakest part of the Rebels defense is in the secondary, Arnold can be ripe for a few big plays through the air and clear this total.
