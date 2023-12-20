Kansas vs. UNLV Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for Guaranteed Rate Bowl
By Reed Wallach
Kansas and UNLV meet in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl after two exciting seasons for both programs building up after years in the bottom of its respective conferences.
UNLV came up short in its bid for a first Mountain West Championship, but now ggetset to face an upstart Power Five program in Kansas, which battled injuries to still put together a winning season. However, will the team have its backup quarterback Jason Bean, who started most of the season, ready for this one?
I got you covered with a full betting preview of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl below. You can find our FULL betting coverage of the 2023 bowl season here!
Get your sportsbook accounts ready for bowl season by signing up for Caesars Sportsbook, which matches all new users' first bets up to $1,000! Get started now.
Kansas vs. UNLV Odds, Spread and Total
UNLV vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Kansas is 7-5 against the spread (ATS) this season
- UNLV is 10-3 ATS this season
- UNLV is 8-4-1 to the OVER this season
- UNLV is 5-1 ATS as an underdog
- Kansas' head coach Lane Leipold is 5-1 ATS in bowl games
Kansas vs. UNLV How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, December 26th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kansas Record: 8-4
- UNLV Record: 9-4
Kansas vs. UNLV Key Players to Watch
Kansas
Jason Bean: Bean played in the team's regular-season finale after missing a few games down the stretch due to injury. He has stepped in for quarterback Jalon Daniels and kept the offense as a top-10 unit in terms of EPA/Play. He will be facing a UNLV defense that is outside the top 100 in EPA/Play and allowed 27 or more in its last three games. Bean totaled nearly 2,000 yards with 15 touchdowns with four interceptions.
UNLV
Jayden Maiava: After what appeared to be a quick flirtation in the transfer portal, the freshman sensation is set to stay with UNLV. It's worth noting that Maiava didn't finish the MWC title game with an apparent knee injury, but if he's healthy he's the leader of one of the most potent offenses in the country. UNLV is 40th in EPA/Play and Maiava is a big reason why, he has passed for nearly 2,700 yards with 17 total touchdowns.
Kansas vs. UNLV Prediction and Pick
Both offenses are incredibly dynamic, evident in the total being a sky-high 64.5 as of this writing. However, I'm going to fade both offenses and take the under.
Andy Kotelnicki, the architect of the team's unique offense, has taken the same role as Penn State, meaning that there should be a tangible drop-off in the team's offensive play calling. While UNLV's defense has had issues stopping explosive passes, I'm concerned that Kansas' offense is going to be somewhat subdued given the coaching changes and that the team has two starters dealing with injuries and in doubt to play -- Bryce Cabeldue and Michael Ford Jr.
Meanwhile, UNLV's offense hit the skids despite an overwhelmingly positive season under first-year OC Brennan Marion. The 'go-go' offense has been dynamite in 2023, 39th in yards per play and 12th in explosive rush rate. However, the team may hold out Maiava in this game with his knee injury and also play a KU defense that has played slightly better as the season has gone on.
The Jayhawks closed the season allowing 21, 16, 31, and 16 points. The team plays at a tempo outside the top 100 in terms of plays per minute and may look to slow this game down without its primary playcaller.
Both teams have been exciting on offense, but I'll be the one on the side of the under in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!