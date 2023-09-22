Best Prop Bets for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in College Football Week 4
Which player props are showing value ahead of this top 10 matchup?
By Reed Wallach
All eyes will be on South Bend, Indiana on Saturday night when Ohio State takes on Notre Dame on the road in a battle of Top 10 foes.
We have all the content you need to bet this one, including our game preview here, but this one is going to target the player prop market and how to bet two key offensive players for Ohio State and Notre Dame in Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord and Irish running back Audric Estime as well as Cade Stover's impact as a potential x-factor.
Keep reading for my three favorite player props on Saturday night;
Best Prop Bets for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
- Kyle McCord UNDER 269.5 Passing Yards
- Audric Estime UNDER 77.5 Rushing Yards
- Cade Stover OVER 29.5 Receiving Yards
Kyle McCord UNDER 269.5 Passing Yards
McCord carved up a lackluster Western Kentucky defense in his first game since being named the starting quarterback of the Buckeyes, passing for 318 yards on 19 completions with three touchdowns.
However, in his first true road game, I believe we see a conservative approach from the Buckeyes early and a limited stat line from the junior quarterback.
McCord has not been pushing the ball down field at all, nor hitting on big plays, the Buckeyes are only 55th in explosive pass rate and will face a veteran Notre Dame secondary. Further, McCord is 11-for-29 on passes 10 yards or farther, he hasn't been accurate on deep balls yet, and I'm not sure it starts on the road against Notre Dame.
This passing yard total is counting on fireworks, but I think we see a more rugged brand of football and McCord is kept in line.
Audric Estime UNDER 77.5 Rushing Yards
Estime has been a star this season, averaging more than eight yards per cary in four Notre Dame blowout victories, but this number is far too high against an elite Ohio State front seven that is allowing about two yards per carry, top 20 in the nation.
This is not a fad for the Buckeyes, who were also lights out against the run last season in defensive coordinator Jim Knowles first season. Last season, Ohio State was top 15 in EPA/Rush and seven in rushing success rate.
While Estime is a talented back, his median outcomes feature going below this total.
Cade Stover OVER 29.5 Receiving Yards
While McCord has struggled on deep passes, he has quickly gotten acclimated with the Buckeyes talented tight end Stover. Yes, he didn't receive a target against Youngstown State, but he had five catches for 98 yards against Indiana and five for 90 against Western Kentucky.
Considering I don't trust McCord to be a downfield threat, I'll bank on Stover to be a safety valve for the junior QB and for him to get more than enough volume to clear this total.
Given Ohio State's propensity to run Stover on a seam up the middle of the field, one connection could finish this prop off.
