Best Prop Bets for Ole Miss vs. Alabama in College Football Week 4
How to bet this SEC showdown from a player prop perspective
By Reed Wallach
There's a ton of intrigue around Alabama-Ole Miss this weekend as the potential demise of the Alabama dynasty appears imminent.
While you can find our full betting breakdown here, this is going to assess the player prop market with the Crimson Tide going back to Jalen Milroe at quarterback against an Ole Miss offense that has battled injuries this season, but is getting a ton of production from Jaxson Dart under center.
Here are my two favorite prop targets in this SEC matchup:
Best Prop Bets for Ole Miss vs. Alabama
- Jalen Milroe OVER 225.5 Passing Yards
- Jaxson Dart UNDER 44.5 Rushing Yards
Jalen Milroe OVER 225.5 Passing Yards
Milroe was a healthy scratch in the Crimson Tide's lackluster Week 3 performance against South Florida after losing to Texas in Week 2, but will be back under center in the team's SEC opener.
While Milroe is a noted rusher, I'm going to wager on his passing prop in this one.
Despite completing only 14-of-27 passes against Texas, he was able to hit enough big plays to amass 255 yards in the loss. He'll face a stout Ole Miss defense, but one that isn't as talented as Texas and can't get as much pressure as the Longhorns did, sacking Milroe five times and forcing a ton of incomplete passes.
Down-to-down, I don't believe the Crimson Tide can pass the ball. However, I believe there will be enough deep shots, mixed with Ole Miss fast pace giving Alabama an extra possession or two, that can help Milroe clear this bar in a must-win situation.
Jaxson Dart UNDER 44.5 Rushing Yards
Dart ran for 136 yards on 14 carries last week, including a 68 yard house call against, inflating this number quite a bit. I'm not sure if Dart will be able to rip off huge chunk plays on the ground against this Alabama defense.
The Crimson Tide rush defense has been rock solid so far this season, including keeping Texas in check to below three yards per carry. The hope for Ole Miss is that running back Quinshon Judkins will be at full strength to keep Dart in the pocket more often, but even so, I believe he'll be held in check as a runner due to Alabama's front seven that should have an edge against Ole Miss' lackluster offensive front, grading out average in terms of rushing success rate and line yards.
Don't forget, sack yards count against rush yards, which could also play a role in this number.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
