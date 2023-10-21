Best Prop Bets for Washington State vs. Oregon in College Football Week 8
How does Oregon bounce back from the Washington loss? Trust the team's offense to do the heavy lifting
By Reed Wallach
Oregon's College Football Playoff hopes took a hit last week when the team lost at Washington, but the goal is simple: win out and hope the selection committee looks in your favor.
The Ducks drive to the CFP starts in Eugene when the team hosts Washington State, who has had two dismal results in as many weeks, losing by double digits at UCLA and at home to Arizona by 38 points. You can check out our game preview here, but this article is going to focus on player props in this PAC-12 showdown, including Ducks' stud running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Troy Franklin.
Before we get to the prop bets, let me tell you about Caesars Sportsbook's newest promotion, which is matching all new users first bet up to $1,000 when you sign up with the link below!
Best Prop Bets for Washington State vs. Oregon in Week 8
- Bucky Irving OVER 87.5 Rushing Yards
- Troy Franklin OVER 5.5 Receptions
- Nakia Watson UNDER 30.5 Rushing Yards
Bucky Irving OVER 87.5 Rushing Yards
Irving was at his best last weekend for the Ducks, rushing for 127 yards on 22 carries, keeping the team's offense ahead of schedule in the biggest game of the season.
Don't expect him to slow down now.
While Irving rushed for 38 yards against Texas Tech and 59 yards against Hawaii in Week 2 and 3 respectively, he has cleared this number in Oregon's other four games, averaging nearly 106 yards.
He draws a favorable matchup on Saturday against a Washington State defense that has been on the field plenty against UCLA and Arizona, 96 snaps against the Bruins and 80 against Arizona, and won't be able to handle the speed and physicality of the Ducks offense.
Wazzu's defense is outside the top 100 in EPA/Rush as well, setting Irving up for another big day on the ground.
Troy Franklin OVER 5.5 Receptions
Franklin has gone over this number in all but one game this season, so I understand why there's a premium on his receptions prop, but I'm still going over.
The 6'3" wide out is Bo Nix's favorite target and was on the field for every snap that resulted in a dropback last week. The volume is there for him to see his average target share that's north of eight and him to grab at least six passes.
Nakia Watson UNDER 30.5 Rushing Yards
This is a pure fade of the spiraling Washington State offense. The team's offensive line is 123rd in Pro Football Focus' run blocking grade, and the projected game script calls for the Cougars to ditch the run game completely.
Watson has seen his usage dwindle as the season has continued, rushing only five times for zero yards in last week's 44-6 loss to Arizona. Washington State's air-raid scheme is heavily tilted towards the run game anyway, so I doubt the team is going to look to the ground game on the road against a Ducks team that is top 30 in yards per carry allowed.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!