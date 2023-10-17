Washington State vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 8
Can Oregon shake off its first loss of the season?
By Reed Wallach
Oregon's last second field goal to force overtime sailed wide, putting the Ducks behind the eight-ball as it relates to the College Football Playoff discussion.
The objective is clear for Bo Nix and the Ducks for the rest of the season, win out and destroy everyone in its way. First up is Washington State, who limps into this one after getting disposed by Arizona 44-6 at home, a second straight loss for the Cougars.
Can Oregon get back on track with a win and cover? Here's how we're betting it:
Washington State vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Oregon vs. Washington State Betting Trends
- Oregon is 5-0-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Washington State is 3-3 ATS this season
- Washington State is 2-1 ATS as an underdog
- Oregon has gone UNDER in four of six games
- Oregon has gone UNDER in four of five games as a favorite
Washington State vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Washington State Record: 4-2
- Oregon Record: 5-1
Washington State vs. Oreogn Key Players to Watch
Washington State
Cam Ward: The Cougars pass at the 12th highest rate in the country, so this offense goes how Ward goes, but the team is starting to slow down after a hot start to the year. Ward has struggled to get the ball down the field in the past two games as defenses begin to figure out this air raid scheme. Last week in the 44-6 loss to Arizona, Ward was accurate, completing 22-of-30 passes, but only passed for 192 yards with an interception.
Oregon
Bo Nix: Nix showed up in last week's marquee matchup against Washington, completing 75% of his passes for 337 yards. On the year, Nix has been incredibly efficient, completing nearly 80% of his passes for 1,793 yards and 17 touchdowns with only one interception.
Washington State vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
The Cougars are going to run into a buzzsaw in this matchup as Oregon is fresh off a painful loss in a game that the Ducks arguably outplayed Washington. Oregon outgained Washington by 126 yards in the loss, mainly because the team didn't convert any of the three fourth-down tries it had last week.
Don't be mistaken. This team is a machine, covering in its first five games and still sporting the best success rate in the nation and the top net yards per play mark, out-gaining opponents by more than three yards per play.
Washington State's defense is in bad shape at the moment. After being on the field for 96 plays against UCLA, the unit was on the field for 80 snaps against Arizona, allowing 44 points in the process.
The team is outside the top 90 in both rush defense and tackling, according to Pro Football Focus and will struggle to keep up with the Ducks, who are averaging nearly eight yards per play.
Washington State's offense has some pop in the passing game, but I struggle to see the team finding many answers against a ferocious Ducks' defensive line that has 19 sacks on the year and is 22nd in explosive pass defense.
Washington State doesn't have a semblance of a run game, outside the top 100 in line yards and yards per carry, so a lot will fall on Ward's shoulders. I'll side with the Ducks to hang a big number and blowout the Cougs off the disheartening Washington loss.
