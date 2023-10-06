Best Prop Bets for Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State in College Football Week 6
With Oklahoma State finally landing on a starting quarterback, can we profit in the player prop market?
By Reed Wallach
Both Kansas State and Oklahoma State restart Big 12 play off of a bye week in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Things have turned down quickly for Oklahoma State, losers of two straight heading into the off-week, but the team has settled on a quarterback moving forward in Alan Bowman. After rotating between three, Bowman won the job and will hope to take advantage of a vulnerable Kansas State secondary on Friday night as a double-digit home underdog.
Can the Pokes' offense look the part with an extra week to prepare? Here's my take on Bowman's passing yard prop as well as two others in Friday night's matchup:
If you are going to bet on college football props this weekend, I suggest doing it at Caesars Sportsbook. If you sign up at Caesars NOW you will have your first bet matched up to $1,000! Click below to sign up.
Best Prop Bets for Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State in Week 6
- Alan Bowman OVER 223.5 Passing Yards
- Jaden Bray OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards
- DJ Giddens UNDER 80.5 Rushing Yards
Alan Bowman OVER 223.5 Passing Yards
After rotating between three quarterbacks, head coach Mike Gundy gave Bowman the keys to the offense in Week 4 against Iowa State in which the Texas Tech and Michigan transfer passed for 278 yards on 48 pass attempts in a losing effort.
This Oklahoma State passing game could continue to trend upwards with an extra week of prep and a favorable matchup against a Kansas State secondary that hasn't been tested much this season but has put up lackluster numbers, ranking 75th in passing success rate and 111th in explosive pass rate.
Take advantage of a low number and a favorable matchup at home for the OSU quarterback.
Don't miss our picks against the spread for EVERY Top 25 matchup this weekend here!
Jaden Bray OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards
If we are backing this Oklahoma State passing game, we likely are going to see a standout performance from a wide receiver as well.
Enter Bray, who has gone over this total in three of four games this season with the lone failure being a 42-yard outing. He has received a ton of volume this season, at least five targets in every game while also having games of nine and 10, so I expect Bowman to look his way plenty.
Further, the average depth of target for Bray is nearly 11 yards, meaning with a leaky secondary, the receiver could be able to slip through and have a chunk play that makes up more than half of the yardage to go over.
DJ Giddens UNDER 80.5 Rushing Yards
It seems suspect to fade a player who rushed 30 times for 200 yards the last time the Wildcats played, but here I am.
Treshaun Ward is set to return from injury and flank Giddens in the backfield which can cut into his workload, limiting him from clearing this sky-high total.
In the three games that both players were active, Giddens rushed for 128 yards against Southeast Missouri State, 52 yards against Troy, and 36 against Missouri. So, he can do it, but the expectation is that he is going to have a monster game like he did in Week 4.
However, he'll be on the road against an Oklahoma State that has been stout against the run all season, top 20 in rushing success rate and EPA/Rush.
Fade Giddens on Friday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!