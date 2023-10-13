Best Prop Bets for Miami vs. North Carolina in College Football Week 7
Can the Hurricanes get back on track? The defense is in line for a big night in Chapel Hill.
By Reed Wallach
Miami lost in an improbable fashion last week, but the page quickly turns to Week 7 as the Hurricanes are on the road to face a loaded North Carolina team that is undefeated behind future first round pick, quarterback Drake Maye.
The Hurricanes defense will be the toughest test for Maye and the Tar Heels, especially on the ground, can that create a valuable player prop bet for us on Saturday night? What about Tyler Van Dyke, the Miami quarterback who looked to have turned a corner this season, but tossed three interceptions last week?
If you want to read our full betting break down, you can look here, but this game will eye the player prop market. Let's dive in.
Best Prop Bets for Miami vs. North Carolina
- Tyler Van Dyke OVER 256.5 Passing Yards
- Omarion Hampton UNDER 58.5 Rushing Yards
- Drake Maye UNDER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
Tyler Van Dyke OVER 256.5 Passing Yards
Van Dyke had his worst game of the season against Georgia Tech, but I'm not going to rush to fade him after what has been a strong bounce back season for the Hurricanes signal caller under new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson.
The Miami offense is 11th in pass blocking grade per Pro Football Focus and fifth in overall passing grade. This offense has been elite this season through the air and I think he is in a great spot to get it going once again against a lightly tested North Carolina defense that is a year removed from being one of the worst pass defenses in the country.
Yes, the team is playing much better this season, 12th in EPA/Pass, but I think these numbers are inflated due to strength of schedule. The team has played only one team inside the top 50 in PFF's pass blocking grade (Minnesota) and one inside the top 50 in terms of overall passing grade (South Carolina).
Omarion Hampton UNDER 58.5 Rushing Yards
The North Carolina offensive line has been a concern for the team this season, outside the top 100 in run blocking grade on the year despite facing a light schedule in terms of opposing defenses. Now, the team faces a Miami defense that is second in rush success this season.
I believe a lot will fall on Maye's shoulders and the run game will be stymied against Miami's front seven, meaning Hampton is in line to go under his rushing yard total.
The RB has had some monster outputs this season, rushing for over 200 yards agianst Appalachian State and 66 and 78 yards over the last two games, but what about in a projected close game? Will UNC continue to lean on the ground against a unit of this caliber?
I'll play against it and take the under.
Drake Maye UNDER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
While Maye has been awesome this season, it hasn't showed up in terms of touchdowns. He has eight touchdowns in five games through the air and has been more of a weapon as a rusher in scoring opportunities, taking in four on the ground this season.
This number is shaded too far towards the over, but against a stout defense like Miami that has allowed more than 24 points just once this season, I'll take a shot on this big payout on the under.
