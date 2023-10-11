College Football Picks Against the Spread for Every Top 25 Game
How to bet the biggest games in Week 7
By Reed Wallach
The hits keep coming by way of marquee college football games that will help shape the College Football Playoff discussion moving forward.
While Michigan and Georgia continue to outclass the competition, the PAC-12 faces a ton of interesting matchups that include top 10 teams Oregon and Washington playing and No. 15 Oregon State hosting No. 18 UCLA.
There are plenty of massive games on the Week 7 docket, let's get you set with our picks against the spread for every top-25 matchup.
If you are going to bet this weekend on college football, I recommend doing it at Caesars Sportsbook, which matches all new users' first bet up to $1,000! All you have to do is sign up with the link below!
YTD: 46-53-3
No. 1 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
PICK: Georgia -31.5
Indiana vs. No. 2 Michigan Prediction and Pick
PICK: Michigan -33
After not covering in the team's first four games, seemingly going through the motions to win big against outmatched competition but not enough to get to the number, Michigan is starting to dismantle teams in blowout fashion.
The Wolverines have won the last two games, both on the road, by a combined score of 97-17. The defense will face a hapless Indiana team that is already onto a new playcaller after firing offensive coordinator Walt Bell, ranking 91st in overall success rate.
Michigan's defense has been relentless at the line of scrimmage, top five in line yards and allowing about three yards per carry. Indiana will struggle to move the chains throughout the game and the Wolverines should be able to get a margin against a defense that is outside the top 100 in success rate and 88th in yards per play allowed.
No. 3 Ohio State vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
PICK: Ohio State -19.5
The Buckeyes pulled away from Maryland late last week after a sluggish start at home, giving us bettors a break on the price against Purdue.
The Boilermakers defense is one of the weaker units in the Big 10, 92nd in EPA/Play and 95th in Pro Football Focus' run defense grade. I believe that Ohio State will be able to impose its will on defense, an elite unit this season, and get the offense going early against a Purdue team that has allowed 35 or more three times already this season.
Syracuse vs. No. 4 Florida State Prediction and Pick
PICK: Florida State -17.5
Massachusetts vs. No. 6 Penn State Prediction and Pick
PICK: Penn State -42.5
No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 7 Washington Prediction and Pick
PICK: Oregon +2.5
Read more on this game in our early week best bets column here!
No. 10 USC vs. No. 21 Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
PICK: Notre Dame -2.5
Arkansas vs. No. 11 Alabama Prediction and Pick
PICK: Alabama -19.5
No. 25 Miami vs. No. 12 North Carolina Prediction and Pick
PICK: Miami +3.5
While it's fair to question how Miami will respond to the late-game disaster in Week 6, this matchup sets up nicely for the Hurricanes, who may be getting downgraded too far for the team's outcome last week.
The Hurricane's defense has been nailing this season under first-year defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, posting a top 15 success rate and EPA/Play according to gameonpaper.com so far this season with a stifling defensive line that is second in Pro Football Focus' rush defense grade.
That's an issue for North Carolina, which is 118th run blocking so far this season. The Tar Heels have put a lot on Maye's plate so far this season as the team has struggled to establish a strong ground game.
This will be the best defense that UNC will face this season and I believe that last week's end game is giving us an extra half-point or so on the Hurricanes.
North Carolina's defense has been better than last year but is still middling at best, tied for 54th in overall success rate. Miami's offense has been playing at an equal, if not better, mark than UNC's highly regarded offense, 21st in EPA/Play this season.
I think we see the Hurricanes keep this one close behind its strong defense.
No. 14 Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Prediction and Pick
PICK: Pittsburgh +7.5
No. 18 UCLA vs. No. 15 Oregon State Prediction and Pick
PICK: UCLA +4
California vs. No. 16 Utah Prediction and Pick
PICK: Cal +13.5
Arizona vs. No. 19 Washington State Prediction and Pick
PICK: Washington State -7.5
This game should be full of fireworks, but I fancy the home favorite to get back on track after losing its first game of the season against arguably the best defense in the PAC-12 UCLA.
This should be a soft landing spot for the Cougars, who will face an Arizona team that is 122nd in PFF's coverage grade this season. Against an air-raid offense that is led by quarterback Cam Ward (the team is seventh in passing success rate this season), the Wildcats are going to struggle to get stops on the road.
Further, this is a brutal spot for Arizona to hit the road for a second straight game. The team played Washington to a one-score game at home, went to triple overtime at USC, and nearly knocked off the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, and now needs to turn around and face another ranked foe with a high-powered offense.
Arizona is frisky this season, but I believe the team is getting too big of an upgrade for this matchup and I'll take Wazzu to cover in a high-scoring affair.
Texas A&M vs. No. 20 Tennessee Prediction and Pick
PICK: Tennessee -3.5
This is a nightmare matchup for Texas A&M, who continues to have problems in the secondary that cost the team both of its two losses this season. The Aggies now need to turn around and travel to Knoxville to face Tennessee, who has one of the best offensive minds in the sport in Josh Heupel as head coach with an extra week to prepare for this matchup.
While Tennessee's passing offense hasn't been as explosive as last season with Joe Milton under center, 90th in EPA/Play this season, the Aggies have allowed plenty of big plays this season against the likes of Miami and Alabama. Miami posted an explosive play rate of 15% (96th percentile when compared to games last season) and Alabama posted one of 10% (70th percentile).
The Tennessee offensive line remains strong, allowing only 15 tackles for loss this season, and should give Milton time to find his talented group of receivers downfield. Texas A&M is 99th in tackling grade per PFF and will struggle to slow down the Vols.
Auburn vs. No. 22 LSU Prediction and Pick
PICK: Auburn 11
No. 23 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Pick
PICK: Oklahoma State +3
I think the Cowboys have righted the ship with Bowman under center and may make a second-half-of-the-season surge. The team gets an extra day of preparation for Kansas' unique offense after playing on Friday night last week and is in a good spot against the Jayhawks.
For starters, despite the Jayhawks 51-21 win, I believe it's being overvalued in the market. Just last week, Kansas saw a stark shift in the market after opening as a three-point home favorite to moving to a slight home underdog against UCF. The team won in blowout fashion, but only out-gained the Knights by 119 total yards in the game.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State's defense shut down Kansas State's offense last week at home and could keep it rolling against the Jayhawks, who are still putting together a patchwork offense with Bean under center. The Cowboys are 24th in defensive rush success rate this season, per gameonpaper.com, and could make life difficult for KU, who is reliant on the run game to get the offense going.
I'll take the home dog Pokes yet again with a team starting to trend in the right direction.
Missouri vs. No. 24 Kentucky Prediction and Pick
PICK: Kentucky -2.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!