Best Prop Bets for Utah vs. Oregon in College Football Week 9
A battle of two ranked teams in the Pac-12 is set to take place this afternoon in one of the best games in the country today. The No. 8 Oregon Ducks hit the road to take on the No. 12 Utah Utes.
In this article, we're talking player prop bets. I have two locked in for this Pac-12 showdown that I'll share with you in just a moment.
Utah vs. Oregon prop bets
- Bucky Irving UNDER 81.5 rushing yards
- Bryson Barnes OVER 154.5 passing yards
Bucky Irving UNDER 81.5 rushing yards
If Oregon wants to put up points in this game, they need to stay away from the running game and stick to the air. Utah has one of the best run defenses in the country. So far this season, the Utes have allowed just 2.9 yards per carry, the 10th best mark in the country.
Bucky Irving has gone over this total in four-straight games, but it's time to sell high on his stock ahead today's game against a stout Utah run defense.
Bryson Barnes OVER 154.5 passing yards
Oregon's secondary has fallen apart lately. Over the Ducks' last three games, they've allowed 8.0 yards per pass attempt, which ranks outside the top 100 in the country over that time span.
The only thing that could hold Bryson Barnes back from going over this total would be a lack of attempt, as Utah only throws the ball on 37.32% of plays. With that being said, he has had 21 or more attempts in two-straight games and he's coming off a strong performance against USC where he threw for 235 yards.
I think if Utah decides to throw the ball against Oregon, Barnes is going to soar past this number.
