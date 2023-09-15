Best Prop Bets for Virginia vs. Maryland in College Football Week 3
Can Maryland have a big game on the ground as a big favorite against Virginia?
By Reed Wallach
Maryland will look to improve to 3-0 on the year as it gets set to face a 0-2 Virginia team as a two-touchdown favorite.
You can check out our staff's take on the full game point spread, but this is going to target player props in the likely game state of Maryland being up big and Virginia chasing from behind. That's leading me to focus on Maryland running back Roman Hemby and Virginia's top pass catcher Malik Washington.
Here are my favorite player props for this matchup:
Best Player Props for Virginia vs. Maryland in College Football Week 3
- Romany Hemby OVER 84.5 Rushing Yards
- Malik Washington OVER 45.5 Receiving Yards
Romany Hemby OVER 84.5 Rushing Yards
Hemby is an incredibly explosive back for the Terps offense, cracking nearly 1,000 yards last season on more than five yards a carry, and is off to a strong this season, rushing for 58 yards on 12 carries against Towson and 162 yards against Charlotte on 19 carries.
He now faces a Virginia defense that was incredibly stout against the run last season, 23rd in success rate, but has struggled in 2023 against two legitimate offenses this season in Tennessee and James Madison, posting the third worst success rate this season.
The defensive line looks to be an eye sore for the Woos so far this season, 126th in defensive line yards, leading to a dismal 5.28 yards per carry allowed.
Hemby has a ton of pop and could be a big play threat for the Terps, who should be ahead for much of this game. The tailback should flirt with the century mark, if not blow through it.
Malik Washington OVER 45.5 Receiving Yards
It's unclear who is starting for Virginia at quarterback after the Week 1 starter, Tony Muskett missed last week against James Madison, but true freshman Anthony Colandrea showed a ton of arm talent, passing for 377 yards in a near-win for the Woos.
Washington was Colandrea's top target, hauling in five catches for 119 yards. If Muskett is back under center, the team's passing game may be less potent, but the 5'8" Washington still figures to be used. The Northwestern transfer only had 29 yards against Tennessee in Week 1, but looking at last season's game log, he cleared this number in eight of 12 games.
The team will likely be playing from behind and Washington has blistering speed, I can see him figuring heavily into the passing game.
