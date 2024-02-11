Best Super Bowl Prop Bets Today (Isiah Pacheco Will Play Big Role for Chiefs)
Looking for Super Bowl player props? Check out my top three picks for tonight's game and place your bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The wait is finally over, Super Bowl 58 is just hours away from kicking off!
That means it's time to place your last few bets to get some action down on the game. If you're looking for my favorite spread and total bet for the Super Bowl, you'll find those here. In this article, we're talking player props as I'm going to give you my three top props for this evening.
If you want to tail any of these plays, you should be sure to place your bets at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you sign up for an account using the link below, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager!
Best Super Bowl Player Props
- Isiah Pacheco OVER 15.5 rushing attempts
- Christian McCaffrey OVER 127.5 rushing + receiving yards
Isiah Pacheco OVER 15.5 rushing attempts
Believe it or not, Isiah Pacheco may be the key to the Chiefs winning this game. The 49ers have struggled when it comes to stopping the run this season. They rank 21st in opponent yards per carry, 26th in opponent rush EPA, and 24th in opponent rush success rate.
That means I expect the Chiefs to hand the ball to their running back early and often in this game. He has already run the ball a ton this postseason, racking up 24 carries in two of the Chiefs' three playoff games. I'll bet on him to record at least 16 rushing attempts this evening.
Christian McCaffrey OVER 127.5 rushing + receiving yards
The 49ers' path to winning this game is through Christian McCaffrey. The Chiefs rank 28th in opponent rush EPA and 25th in opponent yards per carry, giving up 4.5 yards per rush. As we all know, McCaffrey isn't just a weapon on the ground, but he's effective through the air as well.
I can't imagine a world where the 49ers win the game but McCaffrey doesn't put up a productive performance. I'll take the OVER on his rushing + receiving yards.
Nick Bosa UNDER 0.25 sacks
Nick Bosa has had a relatively down season when it comes to sacks. He has taken down the opposing quarterback just 10.5 times in 17 games throughout the regular season. Now, he and the 49ers have to take on one of the best offensive lines in the league that allows just 1.5 sacks per game.
Add in the fact that Patrick Mahomes seems near impossible to take down in the postseason, and we have ourselves a pretty solid bet. I'll bet on Bosa to not record even half a sack on Super Bowl Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!