Best Team Total Bet to Make for Washington vs. Michigan in College Football National Championship
The dazzling Washington passing game matches up with the nation's best defense
I consider myself an above-average college football fan, one that keeps tabs on most of the FBS teams to some degree and watch the game from Thursday through the late Saturday night games.
I also watch various college football-related shows and listen to podcasts to hear views other than my own that may give me insight into the game I'd otherwise not have.
I was also not ignorant to the fact that the Washington Huskies, led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., were good. I have seen them beat Oregon twice. No Power 5 team goes through a season undefeated without being good.
While some look at a bunch of close wins as luck, I see it as a combination of skill, coaching, poise under pressure, and yes, some luck.
As I watched Washington and Texas play Monday evening, I was confronted with my own biases that Texas was surely better because they have Texas on their uniform.
I still believe Texas was better along the lines of scrimmage and some of the other position groups favored the Longhorns.
What didn't favor Texas was how good Michael Penix, Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk were and how they were consistently made plays down field against a vulnerable secondary.
This blend of elite quarterback play with dynamic wide receivers makes Washington nearly unstoppable.
Washington vs. Michigan Team Total Prediction
Michigan comes in with the nation's top defense both in yards given up per game (244.5) and points allowed per game (10.2) and while the Wolverines are very good, I believe some of those numbers are related to the schedule the Wolverines faced.
The Huskies come in with the ninth-highest scoring offense (37.6 points per game) and the tenth-highest yards per game (474).
Michigan will get some stops, their defense is too good not to, but the Huskies have too many weapons to be shut down to the extent the Wolverines are known for.
It may seem counterintuitive, but Washington will likely struggle to stop Michigan consistently and will play into the Huskies going over their team total.
A caveat is that if Michigan goes on long sustained drives it could limit the number of Huskies possessions and that is a concern, but the gamble here is that the Huskies will not be able to slow Michigan down enough for that to happen.
Perhaps the biggest factor is the total for Washington being set 25.5, which allays some of the fears of the Huskies not converting in the red zone after they settled for three second-half field goals against Texas.
This number allows for a variety of ways for the Huskies to get there, whether it's 3 touchdowns and two field goals, or even 2 touchdowns and four field goals.
I'd be cautious if the number went any higher than this, but as long as it's at 25.5 it's a bargain.
Pick Washington team total OVER 25.5
